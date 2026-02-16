PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Flirty MAFS star Chris spotted with Stella… after Brook’s bombshell pregnancy announcement!

As if MAFS couldn’t get any wilder, reality TV groom Chris Nield has been spotted with bride Stella Mickunaite, just days after HIS reality TV ‘wife’ Brook Crompton revealed she’s pregnant and engaged to her former boyfriend Harry!

MAFS’ Chris, who is said to have been blindsided by Brook’s baby news, looked over the moon to run into the 32-year-old beauty technician with the pair bumping fists at one point.

Insiders say the TV groom could well bhttps://www.nowtolove.com.au/entertainment/married-at-first-sight/mafs-2026-brook-fiance-harry-on-chris-neild/e “leaning on” the Lithuanian bride in the wake of his shock split from Brook.

MAFS star Chris ran into bride Stella in Sydney. (Image: Matrix)

MAFS’ brides shock feud

Stella, who is matched with “soulmate” Filip Grego, 37, on the reality TV show, was grinning from ear-to-ear as she ran into the handsome TV groom.

It comes as Stella and Chris’ bride Brook got into a heated stoushed on the TV show, with Brook and fellow bride Gia labelled “mean girls” by fans.

Brook, 27, clashed with Stella on Sunday night’s episode, accusing her of ‘faking her romance with husband Filip, after Stella revealed there are no “red flags” between the pair, who are yet to even have an argument.

“No one gives a f**k about your relationship babe. Everyone is here for themselves, so focus on that,” Brook ranted.

“When you’re bursting out saying that you’re in love and you’re picking kids’ names after five days, of course everyone is going to have ideas that it’s a little bit fake,” she continued.

Support network: Chris is said to be leaning on Stella, after his split from Brook. (Image: Matrix)

“Like prove me wrong, prove everyone wrong. Because I guarantee everyone is saying it, not just me. She’s a snitch as well, so that’s all I have to say.”

While Brook and Chris are still together on the show, off screen Woman’s Day exclusively revealed Brook is now pregnant and engaged to her ex!

Brook reunited with her former partner Harry, 28, around two weeks after she left the MAFS experiment in August last year when her disastrous TV marriage to Chris imploded in the second week due to an off-screen “incident”.

Brook and Harry’s happy ever after

“Yeah, I came crawling back,” admits Harry, who works as a builder on the Gold Coast. “I missed her a little too much.”

“But he had to put in the hard yards, because he broke up with me,” laughs Brook. “But no, really we were both like, ‘OK, if it didn’t work back then, what are we going to do to make it work now?’” she says. “But Harry invited me away to the Maldives a couple of weeks later for a surfing trip with his family friends and that just cemented things for me.

“We just had the most beautiful time. We were better than we had ever been.”

Brook found The One! Since the show, she has reconnected with her ex Harry, fallen in love, gotten engaged and is expecting a baby! (Image: AreMedia, Phillip Castleton)

Dream groom

Contrary to some false reports, Brook insists she was never in touch with Harry while she was in the experiment, but during her time on the show she certainly thought of him.



“I guess it made me realise how amazing Harry is. He’s nothing like that person I married on MAFS,” says Brook.

“He’d never fat-shame a woman or speak about anyone badly. He sees the beauty in everyone. I’ve actually never been with someone that speaks about women that poorly. So right from the get-go, I was like, ‘This person is not for me.’ It was very much like, I’ve been paired with this person for TV ratings.

It was around November when the couple were settling into their renewed lives together that Brook had a vivid dream that would ultimately change their lives forever.

“I had a dream that I was pregnant,” says Brook. “I woke up and thought, ‘That was crazy,’ but I did a pregnancy test… and it was positive!” In disbelief, the couple went on to do several more tests, all of which said the same thing.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” says Brook, adding that the news felt even more surreal given that “two separate psychics also told us we’d have a baby together.”

MAFS fail: Chris and Brook only lasted a matter of weeks in the experiment! (Image: Nine Publicity)

“I didn’t believe it at the time…but I definitely do now,” adds Harry. “Although I always thought she would be the mother of my children,” he smiles, “I just didn’t know when.”

Just when Brook thought the year couldn’t deliver any other surprises, Harry had one more up his sleeve.

On Christmas Day, while holidaying in Aspen, Colorado, Harry proposed.

“I planned it a fair way back – pretty much as soon as we got back from the Maldives,” he reveals.

“I genuinely wasn’t expecting it,” adds Brook. “I thought maybe he’d propose after we had the baby.” Instead, Harry led her out for a walk – blindfolded. “My mascara was running down my face,” Brook laughs. “It was so beautiful. So special. He hid it so well.”

For Brook, the proposal was a moment that perfectly captured how far they’d come. “It’s been such a big year – reconnecting, the pregnancy, everything,” she reflects. “I just wasn’t expecting an engagement as well. But it was perfect.”

