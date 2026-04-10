How Victoria Beckham plans to win back Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham have offered to meet with Brooklyn to reconcile.

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According to The Sun, the famous pair have offered to meet with their oldest son in the company of “lawyers, the Peltz parents, siblings, a therapist or a mediator” so they can sort out their issues.

The move comes as 27-year-old Brooklyn is reportedly attempting to get the rights for his name back off his parents, after Victoria trademarked it 10 years ago.

“Victoria trademarked the Intellectual Property for his full name in 2016-17 in order to protect him, and ensure no one else could exploit his famous name,” a source told The Sun.

“It certainly wasn’t a malicious thing, and the view was that Brooklyn could do with it what he wanted in adulthood,” they continued. “But from Brooklyn’s perspective, it was yet another example of control being displayed over him.

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“He feels infantilised and just wants to claw back control over the most simple of things — his name.”

The food influencer and one-time photographer has not spoken to his parents in over 15 months and made headlines around the world earlier this year when he blasted them on social media.

Over six Instagram stories, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria and David Beckham had “endlessly” tried to ruin his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, that Victoria danced “inappropriately” close to him on his wedding day, and that the family often post “performative social media posts” to keep up the charade that they’re a happy family.

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“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” he wrote. “My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

He went on to claim that Victoria “cancelled making Nicola’s dress at the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her [Victoria’s] design”.

Brooklyn then explained the tension in the family only increased after he and Nicola travelled from their home in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate his father’s 50th birthday in London.

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“We waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him,” he said in the post. “He refused all our attempts… when he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited.”

The eldest of the Beckham clan then said he has no intentions of reconciling with his family.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

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