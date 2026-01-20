David Beckham breaks silence hours after Brooklyn bombshell

David Beckham broke his silence during a TV appearance just hours after his eldest son Brooklyn, 26, made a series of sensational allegations about him and his wife Victoria, on Instagram.

The former football star, 50, appeared on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box on January 20, for a discussion on social media and mental health.

David Beckham broke his silence on TV. (Credit: Getty)

During the interview, David said his children had “made mistakes” on social media.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” the star explained.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous,” he continued.

“But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

Referring to his children with Victoria – Brooklyn, 26. Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 14 – David said he had tried to “educate” his children to do the same.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes,” he said.

“That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.

“You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well,” he went on.

David talked about how his kids had made “mistakes” on social media. (Credit: CNBC)

Just hours earlier, Brooklyn had sent shockwaves around the globe as he posted a shock takedown of his famous parents – spanning six pages on his Instagram stories.

On page after page there were accusations: shock claims of “performative social media posts” by the Beckhams; sensational allegations that David and Victoria tried “endlessly” to ruin Brooklyn’s relationship with his now-wife Nicola Peltz; an outrageous claim that Victoria danced “very inappropriately” with Brooklyn on his wedding day, when he was supposed to be enjoying a romantic dance with his wife, leaving him “uncomfortable and humiliated”.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” Brooklyn, 26, claimed. “My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

Brooklyn’s post sent shockwaves across the globe. (Credit: Getty)

“David and Victoria have ridden many controversies, scandals and heartbreaks but it’s made them overly vigilant about their public image,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It’s possible they may have taken it too far but this horrible attack from Brooklyn has devastated Victoria.

“David’s sickened by some of the things he’s said but most of all about his mum. The overriding fear for Victoria is Brooklyn’s wellbeing.”

The source went on to say the Beckhams “may have no choice but to fight back”.

