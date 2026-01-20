‘Didn’t last longer than 10 weeks’: Pink tells of pregnancy loss in emotional post

Singing superstar Pink has reflected on the year that was 2016 – sharing intimate details of the heartache and joy it brought her in a moving Instagram post.
The star leaned into a new trend sweeping social media, which sees people reflecting specifically on 2016 as they enter 2026.
Pink – who shares two children, Willow, 14, and Jameson, nine, with her motocross racer husband Carey Hart – shared a throwback snap of her cradling a baby bump in a flowing white gown.
“A decade!!!” she captioned the post.
“In 2016 my Willow was 5. I spent almost that entire year pregnant. (Even in the air for Just Like Fire)
“The first pregnancy didn’t last longer than 10 weeks,” the star shared.
“Then a couple of months to try again. And right at the end of that year came our Jameson Moon.
“The day after Christmas, he was finally ready for this world, and my world was even more magically upside down. Our family complete.
“Feels like a different lifetime already,” the star concluded her post.
It’s not the first time that the singer has openly discussed the difficult subject of pregnancy loss.
In 2019, in an interview with USA Today, the Grammy winner divulged she suffered a miscarriage at the age of 17.
In discussing a song lyric that went, “I’ve always hated my body and it feels like my body’s hated me”, she explained the background to its significance.
“The reason I said [that] is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” she said.
“And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not going what it’s supposed to do.
“I’ve had several miscarriages since,” the star went on. “So I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are.”