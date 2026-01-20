‘Didn’t last longer than 10 weeks’: Pink tells of pregnancy loss in emotional post

Singing superstar Pink has reflected on the year that was 2016 – sharing intimate details of the heartache and joy it brought her in a moving Instagram post.

Advertisement

The star leaned into a new trend sweeping social media, which sees people reflecting specifically on 2016 as they enter 2026.

Pink – who shares two children, Willow, 14, and Jameson, nine, with her motocross racer husband Carey Hart – shared a throwback snap of her cradling a baby bump in a flowing white gown.

Pink with her now 14-year-old daughter Willow. (Credit: Getty)

“A decade!!!” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

“In 2016 my Willow was 5. I spent almost that entire year pregnant. (Even in the air for Just Like Fire)

“The first pregnancy didn’t last longer than 10 weeks,” the star shared.

“Then a couple of months to try again. And right at the end of that year came our Jameson Moon.

“The day after Christmas, he was finally ready for this world, and my world was even more magically upside down. Our family complete.

Advertisement

“Feels like a different lifetime already,” the star concluded her post.

Pink shared this snap of Willow with baby Jameson in her post. (Credit: Intagram/pink)

It’s not the first time that the singer has openly discussed the difficult subject of pregnancy loss.

In 2019, in an interview with USA Today, the Grammy winner divulged she suffered a miscarriage at the age of 17.

Advertisement

In discussing a song lyric that went, “I’ve always hated my body and it feels like my body’s hated me”, she explained the background to its significance.

“The reason I said [that] is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” she said.

“And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not going what it’s supposed to do.

Advertisement

“I’ve had several miscarriages since,” the star went on. “So I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.