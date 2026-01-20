What the I’m A Celeb 2026 contestants are getting paid to go on the show

A former I’m A Celeb contestant has spilled the beans on live radio, sharing how much he got paid to go on the show.
Woody Whitelaw, one half of KIIS FM’s Will & Woody, shared live on air on Tuesday morning that he got paid over $100k to appear on the 2023 season of I’m A Celeb.
The comedian and radio host admitted there was a huge discrepancy in the pay rates and he “played down” how much he was getting paid during filming.
“[Peter] Helliar [was paid the most]. I played mine down and he played his down. And then I was like, how much did you play yours down? And [it was] a lot,” he told his co-host Will.
“[When talking about our pay] someone brought up between 50 and 60K. I just jumped in on that. There was a bit of movement around, like everyone’s getting paid about that. And I was like, oh, you wouldn’t believe it, lo and behold, I’m getting that too.”
An industry insider also confirmed to Woman’s Day that there’s always a huge variation in the I’m A Celeb salaries.
“A a couple of years ago, winner Skye Wheatley was paid $30k to go into the jungle, while fellow reality star Callum Hole received $90k,” the anonymous source told us.
“But ultimately the point is the jungle salaries have always been super varied.”
So how much are this year’s contestants being paid?
According to the Daily Mail, Mia Fevola, the youngest contestant on this season, is thought to be pocketing around $40,000 to $60,000. An insider told the publication Mia is the lowest paid this season because “social media reach doesn’t move the needle for TV advertising” and it’s not the “bargaining chip” people assume it is.
Meanwhile former NRL player turned BookToker Luke Bateman is said to be walking away with between $70,000 to $90,000, as is radio star Concetta Caristo, followed by Gary Sweet and Deni Hines on the $100k mark.
Dyson Heppell and Rebekah Elmaloglou are reportedly earning between $90,000 and $120,000 to appear on the reality TV show, while supermodel Rachel Hunter is said to be raking in between $140,000 and $170,000.
This season’s highest paid contestant is reportedly Barry Williams, with the man who played Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch apparently earning $180,000 to take part in the show. A production insider told the Daily Mail Barry was the top earner because he brings “a type of credibility you can’t manufacture” and opens doors to overseas media opportunities and advertisers.
“There’s no such thing as equal pay on this show,” a senior production insider told the publication.
“You’re not paid for suffering. You’re paid for perceived value.”