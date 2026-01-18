I’m A Celeb’s Rebekah Elmaloglou opens up about her mental health battle — and why she thinks Neighbours isn’t over

For 25 years Rebekah Elmaloglou has been a familiar face on our screens, most notably as Terese in Neighbours for 13 years. It’s easy to forget she’s a real person behind the character – one whose life, despite the glossy facade, has included private lows that could have derailed her career.

“I used to suffer quite badly from anxiety,” Rebekah, 51, tells TV WEEK. “It was hard doing live stuff because I was so scared I was going to have a panic attack on stage. I would try to avoid it as much as I could. It did stop me doing things like theatre – I was told to not talk about it at all or it would ruin my career.”

As a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Rebekah is ready to speak openly in the name of mental health advocacy. Championing SANE Australia on the series is deeply personal for her – for more than one reason.

“My husband has suffered some very serious mental health issues in the last couple of years,” she reflects. “I’ve been his carer. So, for me, it was a no-brainer to go with a mental health organisation that supports people with complex mental health issues.”

Despite the challenges within her family, the mum-of-one feels stronger than ever. And, with her family’s support, Rebekah has been able to explore new adventures since Neighbours wrapped last year, with new doors opening, including I’m A Celeb. But, in her heart, she doesn’t believe Erinsborough’s story has truly ended.

“I just get the feeling that Jason Herbison, our wonderful executive producer, won’t just leave it at that,” she teases. “I’m sure he’ll come up with some fabulous idea for a spin-off or a reunion special. It’s just too much of an iconic show to let go.”

As for her jungle journey? Expect some spice. Rebekah admits she doesn’t tolerate “bad behaviour” and has never spent a night camping in her life.

“I get along with most people but there are times when I won’t be so agreeable,” she says. “And I’m a big foodie, so the lack of food – and my evening wine – will probably be the hardest thing for me.”

To top it off, thanks to a surprising family connection, an A-list celebrity might be watching from afar as she eats live crickets in the dreaded food trials.

“Judi Dench is my mum’s cousin,” Rebekah reveals. “I’m quite close to Finty, her daughter. When I was in England once, doing publicity for Neighbours with Stefan Dennis [who played husband Paul], we went on Pointless, Judi’s favourite show. Stefan and I were just hopeless. All I could think was: ‘Oh my God, Judi’s going to be watching this, so annoyed that her little Australian cousin is so useless.’”

As for what comes next, post jungle, Rebekah says a return to an Aussie soap isn’t completely off the cards. Her career began on Home and Away in 1990.

“Never say never,” she says with a laugh. “But, with growing older and becoming more confident, I now know what I’m capable of.

“I’d love to perhaps explore comedy, or even radio!”

