I’m A Celeb 2026: All the celebs confirmed to be going into the jungle so far

We are just days away from the premiere of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2026 and instead of making us wait, the television gods have given us a gift — the identity of one of the celebrities heading into the South African jungle.

The very first announcement was made by former footballer-turned-The Bachelor star Luke Bateman!

The announcement was made in a collab post on Instagram between Luke, Channel 10 and the official I’m A Celeb Instagram page.

“In some very exciting news, I will be trading the Australian outback for the African jungle on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here,” he said.

“I’ll be going into the jungle representing my charity, Farm Angels, which is a charity very close to my heart. They do amazing work in my community and I’m very excited to see what Robert and Julia have cooked up for me.

“I’m sure there’ll be some delectable food items and some fear-instilling trials. I can’t wait. I’ll see you all in the jungle.”

Speaking to News.com, Luke said he jumped at the opportunity to go on the show.

“When someone tells you that you get to have a once in a lifetime experience that not many other people get to do and they will pay you to do it, your answer is yes!” he said.

Who is Luke Bateman?

In case you’re not familiar with the 30-year-old, let us fill you in.

Luke first entered the public eye when he played NRL for the Canberra Raiders from 2015 to 2019. He loved playing footy, but tragically he suffered a knee injury that made him hang up his boots professionally.

Luke Bateman playing for the Raiders in 2017. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

He went back to his family farm before applying for season 11 of The Bachelor Australia in 2023. He starred in the series alongside two other bachelors, Wesley Senna Cortes and Ben Waddell. At the end of the series, Luke chose Ellie Rolfe.

The pair dated for six months, and even got matching tattoos, before splitting up in March 2024.

Wesley Senna Cortes, Luke Bateman and Ben Waddell on The Bachelor. (Image: 10)

In April 2025, Luke decided to join TikTok so he could share his love for reading under the username @lukereads. He exploded into popularity on BookTok (a subculture on TikTok where people discuss – you guessed it – books).

His first post gained more than two million views and he’s been posting ever since. That same year, he also revealed that he had been signed with Atria Books Australia for a two-book deal for his own fantasy novels.

Who else is going into the I’m A Celeb jungle?

Honestly, we have no idea! We’ll let you know as soon as we do.

For everything we DO know about the upcoming season, click HERE.

