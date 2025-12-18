Top 5 most dramatic I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here exits that left fans gobsmacked

It might sound like an obvious thing to say, but I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is no walk in the jungle for the show’s stars.

Whether it’s eating insects or the private parts of animals or dangling over a cliff, the Robert Irwin and Julia Morris hosted reality show certainly pushes celebs to their limits. But which celebs’ exits have left us gobsmacked?

Grab some jungle juice and let’s count down the top 5 most dramatic I’m A Celeb exits.

Top 5 most dramatic I’m A Celeb exits

@imacelebrityau It’s lights, camera, actiiiooon on a brand new season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 💡🎥🎬🕺💃 #ImACelebrityAU | Coming to @Channel 10 in 2026 | Watch + Stream Free ♬ original sound – I’m A Celebrity AU

5. Mel Buttle, 2021

Poor Mel! (Image: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here / Channel 10)

Comedian Mel Buttle’s departure from the show was unique in that she wasn’t voted out, nor did she struggle with a specific challenge.

Rather, it was Mel’s intense phobia of snakes which saw her exit the jungle.

After campmate Pettifleur Berenger spotted a snake, Mel broke down, saying even “a photo” of a snake caused her distress and left on Day 4.

“I know I’m going to regret it,” Mel said as she left, before quipping, “but I can always go on Bachelor In Paradise.”

4. Sigrid Thornton and Tina Provis’ double elimination, 2025

Double elimination madness! (Image: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here / Channel 10)

SeaChange star Sigrid wowed fans when she created I’m A Celebrity history (or maybe hith-tory) when she spent 33 minutes in the Viper Room surrounded by 170 snakes.

She also got tied to train tracks and regaled celebs with stories of meeting the Queen and David Bowie.

And Love Island’s Tina impressed with her ability to scream during challenges. So, it was understandable that their departure would leave a jungle-sized hole in the hearts of fans when they left at the same time.

3. Beau Ryan, 2022

Beau couldn’t cope with the eating challenges. (Image: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here / Channel 10)



The lack of food and difficulty of the challenges can wear down celebrities. For former NRL star – and current The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition – host Beau it was the absence from his family which the heaviest toll.

“My kids need their dad. My wife needs her husband. And I need to find myself back at the moment… I can’t gain anything else from this show. Call it what you like, but … my journey here’s over,” he told shocked campmates before leaving the show.

2. Bernard Tomic, 2018

Bernie was donezo! (Image: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here / Channel 10)

Going into the South African jungle was hardly a grand slam for former tennis “bad boy” Bernard.

Bernie lasted just 48 hours before a tucker trial challenge, which saw him suspended above a canyon, got the better of him.

“I am really sick. I am about to vomit, I am out, I am so sick,” Bernard moaned, before uttering the words which ended his time on the show: “I’m a celebrity… get me out of here!”

1. Kerri-Anne Kennerly, 2023

(Images: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here / Channel 10)

TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame inductee Kerri-Anne lasted just a handful of days in the jungle. But her time was memorable, mostly due to her stoush with former Married at First Sight bride, Domenica Calarco.

When KAK refused to eat animal testicles, Dom saw red. “Miss big contract lady, ‘Can’t tell me what to do.’ I don’t want your (make-up), I don’t want your Revlon 1989 lipstick, doll,’ Dom seethed.

“Why are you here, bro?” Feeling overwhelmed by it all (especially the barrage of words from Dom), KAK decided to pull the pin.

Oooft! With a new season on the way, we can’t wait to see if any other celebs will be joining this list!

