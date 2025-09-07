KERRI-ANNE KENNERLEY: “A bikini at 71? No chance!”

It’s been a decade since Kerri-Anne Kennerley bared all for her phenomenal bikini photoshoot with Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

But when asked if she’d recreate the iconic shoot, KAK, in her trademark straight shooting style, declares, “No!”

“Trust me, the body doesn’t look the same as it did 10 years ago because we all know every decade we change mentally, emotionally and physically,” the 71-year-old television icon tells Woman’s Day.

It was Kerri-Anne’s late husband John who convinced her to get back into a bikini after 20 years, for our shoot in 2015.

“My first reaction was no way, but John really encouraged me to do it because he knows how hard I worked to become this fit – it’s not always easy and it does take commitment,” she revealed at the time.

Advertisement

The TV host first lost 8kg when competing on Dancing With The Stars in 2012, spurred on after she discovered she had stage-three breast cancer – “It made me want to be the healthiest I could possibly be.”

Working with a PT, overhauling her diet, and moving all helped her become “the strongest and fittest” she’d ever been.

And while she’s no longer training with weights, Kerri-Anne still prioritises movement, with daily walks, listening to Kelly Clarkson.

“I still walk a lot, golf is my sport and I do stretching exercises,” she says.

Advertisement

“I keep a little fit, but I also keep thinking I’ve got to go back to the gym!”

KAK worked with a PT overhauled her diet to become “the strongest and fittest” she’s ever been. (Credit: Jason Ierace)

CANCER SURVIVOR

Kerri-Anne is now an ambassador for Look Good Feel Better, which helps cancer patients regain confidence after treatment.

She’ll share her style secrets at their inaugural Feel Better Lunch.

Advertisement

“Programs like Look Good Feel Better help the psyche, and it pumps all those happy hormones around your body and can help change every cell in your body,” says the Good Morning Australia star.

KAK believes helping women look their best is an important part of treatment, alongside chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“I had 36 radiotherapy treatments every single week, Monday to Friday,” she says of the gruelling process, and advises, “Women always put their health at the bottom of their to-do list because they’re busy with kids in school, their partners and they’re probably working as well.”

“If you think you’re busy now just wait until you have an endless stream of phone calls and appointments with your GP, oncologist, breast cancer nurses and surgeons. So go and get a mammogram or an ultrasound so you can catch it early and you won’t need as much treatment.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.