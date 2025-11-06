Robert Irwin and Julia Morris confirmed to be returning to the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Jungle In 2026! 

It’s back to the jungle for TV WEEK Gold Logie nominees Robert Irwin and Julia Morris, who were today confirmed as co-hosts of Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in January next year.

The co-hosts will be guiding the next batch of celebs through the wilds of South Africa. This will be welcome news for Robert’s legion of fans after there were rumours he wouldn’t return to the Aussie reality show following his breakout success on Dancing With The Stars US.

They make a great team! (Image: Supplied)

Robert, the son of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, has been a dancefloor sensation on the US version of Dancing With The Stars, alongside partner Witney Carson. Recently, fans were outraged Robert didn’t receive all 10s for a steamy Paso Doble.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got in store this season!” Robert, 21, said. “Every year, the trials get bigger, the stars get braver and the jungle gets wilder. It’s going to be an unforgettable ride. See you in the jungle!”

Robert and Julia always have a laugh on set. (Image: Supplied)

Julia said: “To get to present the show I love, alongside one of the biggest superstars in the world right now, is the purest of joys. Robert and I are beside ourselves to return to our spiritual showbiz home in South Africa for Season 12 of our beloved I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“Get ready celebs, we are ready to tango! (Actually, I am not ready to tango).”

Last year, former NRL star Sam Thaiday was crowned king of the jungle when he won the reality show.

It comes as 10 revealed their slate of programming for 2026 from Dreamworld, on the Gold Coast, the home of their revamped series of Big Brother, hosted by Mel Tracina, which launches on November 9.

