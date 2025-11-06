Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris confirmed to be returning to the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Jungle In 2026! 

Jungle fever!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
TV Week logo with white text on a red background. Profile
Profile picture of Stephen Downie

It’s back to the jungle for TV WEEK Gold Logie nominees Robert Irwin and Julia Morris, who were today confirmed as co-hosts of Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in January next year.

Advertisement

The co-hosts will be guiding the next batch of celebs through the wilds of South Africa. This will be welcome news for Robert’s legion of fans after there were rumours he wouldn’t return to the Aussie reality show following his breakout success on Dancing With The Stars US.

They make a great team! (Image: Supplied)

Robert, the son of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, has been a dancefloor sensation on the US version of Dancing With The Stars, alongside partner Witney Carson. Recently, fans were outraged Robert didn’t receive all 10s for a steamy Paso Doble.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got in store this season!” Robert, 21, said.  “Every year, the trials get bigger, the stars get braver and the jungle gets wilder. It’s going to be an unforgettable ride. See you in the jungle!”

Advertisement
Robert and Julia always have a laugh on set. (Image: Supplied)

Julia said: “To get to present the show I love, alongside one of the biggest superstars in the world right now, is the purest of joys. Robert and I are beside ourselves to return to our spiritual showbiz home in South Africa for Season 12 of our beloved I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Get ready celebs, we are ready to tango! (Actually, I am not ready to tango).”

Last year, former NRL star Sam Thaiday was crowned king of the jungle when he won the reality show.

Advertisement

It comes as 10 revealed their slate of programming for 2026 from Dreamworld, on the Gold Coast, the home of their revamped series of Big Brother, hosted by Mel Tracina, which launches on November 9.

TV Week logo with white text on a red background.
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

Profile picture of Stephen Downie
Stephen Downie

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement