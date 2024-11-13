Every year, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia captures audiences. With the stellar line-ups of celebrity contestants, and the seriously daunting and sometimes disgusting challenges, it’s one of those reality shows that you just can’t stop watching.

And while it may feel like the 2024 season only just wrapped up, we’ve already been given our first look at 2025! Here’s what we know so far.

(Credit: Ten)

Channel Ten released the first-look teaser trailer for I’m A Celebrity in mid November, and we already can’t wait to see what’s in store for the 2025 season.

The video featured both returning hosts, Julia Morris and Robert Irwin, hilariously channelling a 1950s-esque South African tourism ad

“Celebrities, it’s time to embark on a grand adventure. The thrill of Africa’s wilderness is just a heartbeat away,’ an announcer said in a voiceover before Julia and Robert sang a jingle.

“Hey celebrities, we’ve got it all. At our exclusive retreat we’ve got it all,” they sang.

The trailer also hinted at plenty of frightening animals and unique delicacies that next year’s celebrity line-up can look forward to encountering.

Along with the teaser video, we were also given an official premiere date: 19 January 2025. So, mark your calendars!

And now that I’m A Celebrity is officially on the horizon, rumours about who could potentially be appearing have begun to swirl.

At the end of the clip, viewers caught a glimpse of some contestant clues! We were given 10 teasers:

Star of the Silver Screen

Matinee Idol

Football Strongman

Leading Lady

Sporting Hero

Chart-Topper

Comedy Genius

Pop Culture Icon

Radio Star

Stadium Superstar

Channel Ten has yet to confirm who the I’m A Celebrity contestants will be in 2025, so we’ll have to wait and see who’ll be braving the South African jungle next year!

We’ll keep you posted with any new contestant clues too.

