From The Bachelor to babies: Matty J and Laura Byrne’s love story is anything but ordinary

Ever since Georgia Love broke his heart in that brutal 2016 Bachelorette finale, the nation has been desperate for Matty “J” Johnson to find his one true love. And just a year later, he did!
When jewellery designer Laura Byrne walked into the Bachelor mansion, she said that if the experience ended up as her love story it would be a “fun and hilariously beautiful way to meet someone,” and who would’ve thought they would find that love story.
Speaking to NW when he’d narrowed his choices to six girls, Matty said, “The chemistry Laura and I have, it hits me every time we’re together. When I’m with her it feels so natural and I never want our dates to end. I knew she could be right for me the day after our first date – I simply couldn’t fault it.”
The gorgeous Sydney couple are now not only married, but they’re now parents to beautiful daughters Marlie-Mae and Lola.
Keep scrolling to see their love story in pictures!
From the moment they locked eyes, it was clear there was something special there.
Their first date sketching each other was full of laughs.
And their first kiss was nothing short of magical.
“In case you were wondering, it takes this much leg to get a rose,” Laura joked on Instagram.
On one Bachelor date, they even named a star Mataura- a hybrid of their names.
When Laura introduced Matty to her three-legged rescue dog Buster, it was an instant success.
When it came to the final two, we had a pretty good feeling about who would win.
We dare you not to tear up listening to Matty’s profession of love in the next slide.
“Cats out of the bag kids, and utterly smitten with this one ❤️ ” Laura shared an adorable pair of photos following the show’s finale.
When the marriage equality vote was underway, the lovebirds made it clear that love is love and voted in support of same-sex marriage.
These two aren’t afraid of a little PDA!
And they aren’t afraid of getting a little bit silly either!
So loved up! Matty and Laura are a sight for sore eyes at every wedding they attend.
Say cheese! Matty and Laura’s first Christmas together looked like a blast.
The Sydney skyline never looked so good…oh hey you two!
Love was most definitely in the air when the couple visited South Africa.
“Without getting too mushy.. you’re easily the best thing that’s ever happened to me and the thought of life without you breaks my heart into a million pieces. 😘” We’re not crying, you’re crying.
How do these guys make a selfie stick look so good??
At the launch of her jewellery store, Matty was there to support her…quite literally as well.
“Not a bad view,” Matty captioned this snap of his leading lady in Bali.
Name a dreamier couple, we’ll wait. Matty and Laura brought the glamour to the 2018 TV WEEK Logie Awards and Matty was even nominated!
What a gentleman!
The photo that sparked pregnancy rumours: Laura’s tummy caught the eyes of many fans and the Daily Mail reported that she was not drinking alcohol and “avoided questions on the red carpet” at the event.
Confirmed! Matty and Laura shared their sweet baby news with a series of photographs posted to their respective Instagram accounts.
Father to-be Matty J shared the first pic of Laura’s growing bump on his Instagram stories.
“Three cheeky rock lobsters.” Laura and Matty’s little one was destined to be a beach baby for sure.
Whose bump is better?
“This guy right here is the human equivalent to winning the lottery, and makes all 365 days feel like Valentines. #coupleofgoodboys #valentinesday.” Laura’s Valentine’s Day post to Matty made our hearts melt.
He put a ring on it! On a romantic babymoon in Fiji, Matt popped the question to Laura. Spoiler alert – she said yes.
Their last photo as a family of two.
And then there were three! On the 19th of June 2019, Matty and Laura welcomed their first child, a baby girl! “Welcome to the world you divine little slice of human pudding,” Laura wrote in her big Instagram announcement.
She then revealed the utterly perfect name: “Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson (named after our Nana’s) you’re more than we could have ever hoped for” – too perfect!
Matty also shared a sweet pic of his fiancee and new baby girl, writing: “Still letting the last 24hrs sink in.. they’ve been the most rewarding, loving and emotional I’ve ever experienced.”
The proud new dad continued: “@ladyandacat you did the most incredible job bringing our little girl Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson into the world. Becoming a Dad was better than I ever could have imagined. ❤️” This is too much, be still our beating hearts!
First Christmas as a family of three. Well, technically four with Buster.
Even amidst a worldwide pandemic with a baby to care for, Matty and Laura are still devoted to each other.
“All three of us looking at the camera, what are the chances”.
In June 2020, Marlie-Mae rung in her first birthday with loved ones – a year flies by!
In September 2020, Laura and Matty gave fans another reason to celebrate by announcing they were expecting a second child together! The pair shared the news with a gorgeous series of pics from the beach. “Marlie-Mae learning shocked face couldn’t have been timed any better.. WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Please brace yourself for twice the amount of dad jokes,” Matty J warned.
As Laura’s due date approached, the family found plenty of ways to keep fans entertained.
The happy couple welcomed their second daughter, Lola Ellis Johnson, at the start of February 2021.
Mum and dad still as loved up as ever!
“They say you should never work with babies, family or animals… and to be honest @matthewdavidjohnson often ticks all three boxes.”
Matt’s always happy to show off his leading lady.
“It’s always exciting when @ladyandacat is on the tv,” the former Bachelor captioned this post.
Under his post, a proud Laura commented, “😂😂😂 this is the hype girl I’ve come to expect.”
On Mother’s Day 2022, Matt captioned this photo: “Parenting is a wild ride – you love those little munchkins with all your heart but at the same time, there are moments (tonight) where they suck every last bit of energy out of you. Luckily I get to do it with this incredible mum – thank you for everything you do for this family. You’re one in a million @ladyandacat ❤️”
“@matthewdavidjohnson you’re the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love doing life with you, I love our little family and I can’t wait to marry the pants off you… ‘you’re a sexy boi.'”
Stay adorable!
”Ugh Muuuuuum Daaaaad you’re embarrassing!” Laura shared to her Instagram.
A mum, a pumpkin and a Thor all out trick or treating for Halloween. How spooky!
Just two ‘kids’ in love.
The new Mr and Mrs Johnson! The lovebirds married in November 2022.
Celebrating Christmas in 2022.
Could this happy family be any cuter? Just look at those smiles!