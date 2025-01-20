From The Bachelor to babies: Matty J and Laura Byrne’s love story is anything but ordinary

Ever since Georgia Love broke his heart in that brutal 2016 Bachelorette finale, the nation has been desperate for Matty “J” Johnson to find his one true love. And just a year later, he did!

Advertisement

When jewellery designer Laura Byrne walked into the Bachelor mansion, she said that if the experience ended up as her love story it would be a “fun and hilariously beautiful way to meet someone,” and who would’ve thought they would find that love story.

Speaking to NW when he’d narrowed his choices to six girls, Matty said, “The chemistry Laura and I have, it hits me every time we’re together. When I’m with her it feels so natural and I never want our dates to end. I knew she could be right for me the day after our first date – I simply couldn’t fault it.”

The gorgeous Sydney couple are now not only married, but they’re now parents to beautiful daughters Marlie-Mae and Lola.

Keep scrolling to see their love story in pictures!

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use