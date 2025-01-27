Nicky Buckley is ready to be exposed in the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Since the early ’90s, Nicky Buckley has been a staple of Australian television, fronting shows such as Sale Of The Century, Good Morning Australia and the evenings news.

Advertisement

But in her decades-long career as a presenter and model, she’s never experienced anything like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

“I’ve always watched the show as a fan thinking, “There’s no way I could do that,’” Nicky, 59, tells TV WEEK. “But it’s funny when you get the call to actually go on the show. I guess someone thought I could do it [laughs]!”

Having played a glamorous role in front of the camera for 40 years, Nicky admits she is slightly nervous to be exposed in the jungle.

Advertisement

“I’m not afraid of who I am, what you see is what you get,” she says.

“But we are creating a TV show and a lot of the time you don’t see the person’s real personality, you see whatever role they’re playing. Mine has been as a presenter who’s generally doing something nice or glamorous. We go into makeup looking one way and come out looking a million bucks! So being exposed in that way, clean-faced and mic’d up 24/7 often in deep conversations or fearful scenarios, is so far removed from anything I’ve ever done.”

(Credit: Supplied)

However, Nicky is “pushing down” the fear and making way for the adventure of a lifetime, one that will kick off a year of milestones.

Advertisement

“I turn 60 this year and it’s a major milestone of reflection for me,” she says. “I don’t feel that age either. On my good days when I have no aches or pains, I feel 30! So I want to show people, particularly my boys [Nicky has three sons with husband Murray Bingham] and women of my age, that life can be just beginning and we can always try something new.

“I’m sure I’ll embarrass my boys,” she adds with a laugh. “But my family are everything to me and I just want to inspire them the best I can.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use