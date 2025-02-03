Every year we watch some of our favourite celebrities laugh, cry, sweat and scream while they compete on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

But sadly, we have to farewell all but one star over the course of the season.

(Credit: Ten)

They endure countless disgusting challenges and terrifying trials in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charities, but only one can be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Australia votes to save their favourites, and as the episodes progress the number of contestants still in the jungle will continue to dwindle.

Here’s who has left I’m A Celebrity 2025 so far…

(Credit: Ten) Samantha Moitzi Former Married At First Sight contestant Samantha Moitzi was the first contestant to be eliminated in 2025. Following her exit, Samantha spoke with TV WEEK about her time on the show, sharing her favourite part of the experience. “It’s such a special show,” she revealed. “I mean, not only do you get to be vulnerable and talk about an amazing cause, but you get to meet incredible people and make connections you just couldn’t in the outside world. “And knowing that that’s an experience I will never be able to replicate again is probably one of the coolest things.”

