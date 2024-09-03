Shayna Jack finds her happily ever after with partner Joel Rintala

Shayna Jack has turned her life around, bringing home not just the gold from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but a fiancé too.

The Olympic swimmer, who was blasted for a doping scandal at the Tokyo Olympics, was riding the high of her gold medal win – from both the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle teams – when her partner Australian Kookaburras Hockey player Joel Rintala, 28, popped the question in the romantic City of Lights.

Shayna, 25, excitedly shared the news to her Instagram story when the couple returned home, saying, “We’ve arrived back on Aus soil with news.”

Shortly thereafter, she posted their engagement photos, writing: “10•08•2024 ♾️🤵🏽‍♂️Husband to be @joelrintala👰🏼‍♀️Wife to be @shayna_jack”.

The bride-to-be also shared a reel to Instagram as well, showcasing her stunning engagement ring in front of iconic monuments and tourist attractions as they travelled around Europe. The caption read: “POV: You got engaged overseas 🤣🥰”.

Expressing her excitement to Woman’s Day, Shayna said, “We couldn’t be happier with so many great things to celebrate. Now to start the wedding planning.”

The two lovebirds, who have been dating for eight years, regularly share about their lives on social media.

Here, we take a look at some of their sweetest moments.

