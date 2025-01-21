Now that the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has officially kicked off and we’ve been introduced to this year’s contestants, viewers may be interested in learning more about the celebrities.

If Max Balegde isn’t on your radar, we’ve rounded up everything to know about him.

(Credit: Ten)

Who is Max Balegde on I’m A Celebrity 2025 and why is he famous?

Max Balegde is a British social media star and comedian who has taken the internet by storm over the past few years.

The 26-year-old boasts 3.5 million (and counting) followers on TikTok, where he posts hilarious and sarcastic videos as well as interviews with the world’s biggest celebrities.

Max previously told Lancashire Telegraph that he studied at university and had hopes of working in digital marketing.

However, when his TikTok took off, his life changed drastically,

“I had my whole career planned out – I would go to university, get an internship and work in digital marketing,” he told the publication. “Now I’ve been thrust into this whole other world of meeting celebrities and getting to work with them and giant brands.”

The 26-year-old has now become known for his comedic and iconic celebrity interviews, chatting to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars such as Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, and The Rock.

Max and his partner Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

Where did Max Balegde grow up?

Max Balegde grew up in Lancashire in North West England and later in life he became a student at Newcastle University.

He bought a house with his long-term partner, Andrew, in 2023, and the pair previously travelled to Australia together for Mardi Gras in Sydney.

Now, Max is back in Australia for an entirely different reason: to compete on I’m A Celebrity!

To give you a taste of what you can expect from the TikTok star while he’s on the show, we’ve rounded up some of his funniest and most iconic videos below.

@max_balegde Please respect my privacy at this time, and thank you george for repeatedly capturing me at my worst. Really appreciate it ❤️ #disney ♬ original sound – Max_Balegde

@max_balegde My favourite interview of all time. She was so sweet and she can talk however she wants!!!! Damsel is out now! @Netflix #milliebobbybrown (also hi nandos can i have a black card) xx ♬ original sound – Max_Balegde

