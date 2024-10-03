After two years of dating, model Jake Bongiovi, 22, dropped down to one knee to propose to actress Millie Bobby Brown, 20.

The young couple have taken the next step in their relationship and secretly tied the knot in a low-key private ceremony in Italy back in June, and they’ve now shared the first photos from their big day.

Jake’s father, musician Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed the young newly weds said ‘I do’ in an intimate ceremony surrounded by only their closest family, including Jon and wife Dorothea Hurley as well as Millie’s parents.

“[Jake and Millie are] absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. And yeah, it’s true,” he said on the BBC’s The One Show, confirming reports of the wedding.

Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi at the premiere of Damsel in March 2024. (Image: Getty)

On 11 April 2023, the couple shared the exciting news that they were engaged, with Millie uploading a photo to Instagram of the happy couple.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the photo, quoting Taylor Swift’s song Lover.

Following the Instagram announcement, Jake’s father – who has openly praised Millie as “wonderful” – touched on his son’s big news.

“I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together […] my advice really is growing together is wise,” he said. “I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

The Bon Jovi frontman added: “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family is great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Despite their clear affection for one another, even some mistakes can be made, and Millie almost made the biggest when Jake popped the question while scuba diving on vacation.

“We go under, and we’re many metres down. He gives me a shell and I turn it over and it’s a ring,” the 20-year-old shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” she said. “Jake threw himself, like so deep, and he saved the ring. It’s a reflection of who he is. We’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

The couple at their engagement party in May 2023. (Image: Instagram)

For Millie, she knew instantly that her now-husband was “the one”.

“After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said. “You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

“I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking,” Millie continued.

The pair have been together for three years. (Image: Getty)

The pair met via Instagram and were friends for a while before a romantic relationship progressed. However, rumours of their relationship first sparked in June 2021 after Jake uploaded an adorable selfie of the two.

Their relationship was seemingly confirmed two weeks later when they were photographed holding hands while out and about in New York City.

In March 2022, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple, attending the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards together.