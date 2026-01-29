George Calombaris opens up about his darkest year — and why he joined I’m A Celebrity

You know what they say: If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And, honestly, that’s exactly what former MasterChef judge and current I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star George Calombaris did after his life was rocked with scandal when business was found to have underpaid more than 500 staff $7.8 million dollars in wages.

Advertisement

Opening up about “the most horrific year” of his life, George admits that he was in a pretty dark place while the scandal unfolded. Thankfully, he made it out the other side.

“I had great friends and obviously two young children that I knew I wanted to be around for them forever, despite going through the darkest, horrible time,” he explained to TV WEEK.

“And yet it there were moments that were grim. I had great humans around me. There’s a lot of people that don’t have that and that’s why I want people struggling to do me a favour — reach out.”

Former MasterChef judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Advertisement

George says his motivation for going on I’m A Celeb was two-fold — reputation rehab and an opportunity to speak out for his chosen charity, Beyond Blue.

“That’s what I love about this show, it gives so much awareness about t these fascinating, different causes people might not know about,” the 47-year-old explained.

“I’ve used the jungle as an opportunity, selfishly, for myself, but more importantly, to promote [mental health] awareness because too many of my colleagues are taking their lives or have taken their lives.”

Admittedly, George isn’t the first MasterChef alum to speak out about mental health. Jock Zonfrillo, who passed away in 2023, shared openly about his struggles with depression and anxiety.



“I did know Jock,” George says, noting that he attended the award-winning chef’s funeral.

Advertisement

“And I’m so grateful now we’re talking about mental health in the industry because as chefs we never used to. It was taboo. It’s important that we communicate and support each other.”

Through honest conversations, George hopes that Australia will get to see a new side of him in the jungle.

“For 11 years on MasterChef, people got to see George Colambaris as a mentor and a chef. You’ve seen 10 per cent of me. Hopefully, you’re going to see the real George – or, the rest of George – the other 90 per cent that only my family, my best mates, my work colleagues, who I’m very close with, have seen.



“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to show that side of myself.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.