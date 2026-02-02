Cyrell Paule admits her MAFS past still haunts her on I’m A Celebrity

When Australia first met I’m A Celeb‘s Cyrell Paule on Married At First Sight it quickly became clear that she was unfiltered, honest and not afraid of confrontation.

While these traits are a breath of fresh air for some viewers, others found the fiery 2019 MAFS star to be quite divisive — especially after she went head to head with fellow bride Martha Kalifatidis, resulting in one of the most explosive, wine-filled dinner party events of all time.

Now, as she appears in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Cyrell is opening up about the ongoing impact of her polarising reputation.

Speaking to her comedian camp mate Concetta Cariso, Cyrell revealed the ongoing emotional toll that her reputation has on her mental health.

“I had both good and bad [things] happen to me,” she said, as tears filled her eyes.

“It still follows me now. I still feel like as that show I really did get portrayed as such a crazy, angry, person. I don’t think I am.”

Cyrell was a late arrival in the jungle. (Image: 10)

Speaking of the conflict with Martha, Jessika Power and the rest of the 2019 MAFS brides, Cyrell says it brought out the worst in her.

“It really was the situation I was in,” the mum-of-one revealed.

“Those girls were mean and cruel and there’s a lot of things that they had said that really followed me.”

However, speaking to TV WEEK, Cyrell says that she doesn’t regret how she acted during her time on MAFS. In fact, during one particular incident when she threw a fruit bowl at Martha, she says she wished her aim was better.

“I wish it hit her on the head.I mean, if I couldn’t get arrested. ,” she laughed.

“I’ve always said, anything I do on TV, I’ve got no regrets. I am who I am. You

Since MAFS, Cyrell has taken part in other reality shows like The Challenge and The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition, which she appeared on alongside her fiancé Eden Dally. Sadly, Cyrell says she has been the target of a lot of racist hate online about her ethnicity and her relationship.

“After MAFS, when I was in a relationship, my partner being a white Australian man, they just did not see why they would be with the short, black, Asian,” she shared.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Continues Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday At 7.30pm, And Sunday At 7pm. Watch + stream free On 10.

