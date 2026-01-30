Rebekah Elmaloglou teases a brutal I’m A Celeb camp divide as friendships implode 

Rebekah Elmaloglou is bracing herself to watch Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! elimination — even though she already knows who goes home. What she’s not prepared for is seeing how the fallout unfolds once the knives come out after.

“The eliminations created a complete shift in the camp,” former Neighbours star Rebekah, 52, tells TV WEEK.

“Some people were targeted in the eliminations. And it’s not about the eliminations themselves – we knew they were going to happen – it’s about how some people have gone about them.”

In a shock twist, campmates were forced to nominate each other for elimination – a move that fractures alliances and, according to Rebekah, permanently damaged some of her closest relationships in camp.

And viewers are about to see exactly why.

“There are one or two people that I have no interest in and am not speaking to,” she reveals.

“There’s no love lost there. I’m not losing sleep over it. You’ll have to tune in and watch.”

Rebekah also hints that tensions were fuelled by what she saw as inauthentic behaviour from certain campmates — something she says she clocked early on.

“I clocked onto them very early in the piece,” Rebekah explains.

“That was uncomfortable for me. When you don’t see someone’s authentic self and you can’t get away from them — it was frustrating.”

So who does the bubbly fan favourite clash with and is there any chance these jungle relationships can be repaired once the dust settles?

Or has the damage already been done?

