Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment

I’m A Celeb’s Cyrelle Paul on the eliminations: “It went from I’m A Celebrity to Survivor”

Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

The jungle was rocked last night when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! introduced one of its most brutal twists yet – forcing contestants to eliminate each other.

Advertisement

After a call from the dreaded Bone Phone, campmates learned the rules had changed entirely. Split into two teams, each group would now be responsible for sending home one person from the opposing camp – a move that instantly shifted the mood from mateship to mistrust.

Former Married at First Sight firecracker Cyrell Paule was front and centre when the bombshell dropped, and says the new format completely flipped the jungle dynamic.

“We really were a family vibe up until eliminations began,” Cyrell, 36, tells TV WEEK. “Once eliminations began and we find out that at times we were going to have to nominate each other it went from being I’m a Celebrity to Survivor.”

Advertisement

According to Cyrell, the cast had no warning about the twist – making the reactions on screen raw, emotional and very real.

“We had no idea,” she reveals. “I just remember thinking, ‘You really need to be favoured in the camp and quite liked [to succeed] now.’ We were all such a happy family, and true colours, competitiveness and hunger plays a big role in a lot of the elimination competition.”

Cyrell Paule in a confessional on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Cyrell is distraught by the news she will have to send a campmate home – but at least being captain she gets to stay! (Credit: 10)

The new rules didn’t just raise the stakes, they will turn campmates into strategists and force even the tightest bonds to fracture. For Cyrell, it marked the moment the game stopped being about endurance and started being a popularity contest.

Advertisement

Supermodel Rachel Hunter from actor Gary Sweet’s team alongside Love Island star Matt Zukowski from Cyrell’s team were chosen for elimination and sent to the infamous Elephant’s Graveyard where a challenge awaits them – one final chance to battle it out in order to stay in the competition.

Tune in on Sunday at 7pm on 10 to watch on as the jungle’s friendly vibes give way to a Hunger Games–esque fight to win a spot in camp.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement