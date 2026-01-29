I’m A Celeb’s Cyrelle Paul on the eliminations: “It went from I’m A Celebrity to Survivor”

The jungle was rocked last night when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! introduced one of its most brutal twists yet – forcing contestants to eliminate each other.

After a call from the dreaded Bone Phone, campmates learned the rules had changed entirely. Split into two teams, each group would now be responsible for sending home one person from the opposing camp – a move that instantly shifted the mood from mateship to mistrust.

Former Married at First Sight firecracker Cyrell Paule was front and centre when the bombshell dropped, and says the new format completely flipped the jungle dynamic.

“We really were a family vibe up until eliminations began,” Cyrell, 36, tells TV WEEK. “Once eliminations began and we find out that at times we were going to have to nominate each other it went from being I’m a Celebrity to Survivor.”

According to Cyrell, the cast had no warning about the twist – making the reactions on screen raw, emotional and very real.

“We had no idea,” she reveals. “I just remember thinking, ‘You really need to be favoured in the camp and quite liked [to succeed] now.’ We were all such a happy family, and true colours, competitiveness and hunger plays a big role in a lot of the elimination competition.”

Cyrell is distraught by the news she will have to send a campmate home – but at least being captain she gets to stay! (Credit: 10)

The new rules didn’t just raise the stakes, they will turn campmates into strategists and force even the tightest bonds to fracture. For Cyrell, it marked the moment the game stopped being about endurance and started being a popularity contest.

Supermodel Rachel Hunter from actor Gary Sweet’s team alongside Love Island star Matt Zukowski from Cyrell’s team were chosen for elimination and sent to the infamous Elephant’s Graveyard where a challenge awaits them – one final chance to battle it out in order to stay in the competition.

Tune in on Sunday at 7pm on 10 to watch on as the jungle’s friendly vibes give way to a Hunger Games–esque fight to win a spot in camp.

