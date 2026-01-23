Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Cyrell Paule on her explosive jungle clash with Deni Hines on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

We're in for a doozy!
Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! episode is set to deliver the jungle’s first real catfight – and it’s not between cheetahs. It’s between reality star “Cyclone” Cyrell Paule and singer Deni Hines.

“I like to call her ‘Deni know-it-all’ – she thinks she knows it all,” Cyrell, 36, tells TV WEEK.

“I can honestly say I bit my tongue, but she’s very in your face and there’s only so much a person can take.”

Cyrell Paule in a confessional speaking to camera on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Cyrell may have bitten her tongue in the jungle – but she isn’t holding back now! (Credit: 10)

Cyrell is adored by fans for her no-filter, say-it-like-it-is approach, and for delivering some of Married at First Sight’s most unforgettable moments when she appeared on the series in 2019. Since then, she’s gotten engaged to former Love Island star Eden Dally, with whom she shares their five-year-old son, Boston.

“They’re my boys,” she says. “Knowing they were both at home because of the school holidays made me miss home so much more – it was really hard.”

Heading into the jungle was always going to be tough for the glamorous influencer, leaving her family behind and facing her fears. But things ramped up once she finally escaped the dreaded Elephants Graveyard and entered main camp – where she and Deni quickly clashed over an age gap, vanity, and some alleged “bruised egos”.

And, thanks to some juicy promos released by Channel 10, it’s looking like their clash is going to be a doozy.

With tensions rising, stomachs growling, and the pressure of confronting trials looming, the question now is simple: how long before this jungle drama completely explodes?

You can watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on Channel 10 or 10Play.

