Cyrell Paule and Deni Hines clash in the jungle

Cyrell Paule and Deni Hines will go head-to-head on Sunday night’s episode of I’m A Celeb.

The MAFS star and 55-year-old singer are involved in several clashes throughout the upcoming episode, leading to high tension around the campsite.

In one clip from the episode, Cyrell gets up from her bed and says “I might quickly just check myself out again in the mirror because I’m very vain” as she walks towards a small mirror hanging on the front of the water bottle.

She’s then cut off by Deni who says, “Not right now, girl, I need to fill the water bottle”.

Cyrell and Deni have several heated exchanges on Sunday’s episode. Credit: Channel 10.

Cyrell grabs the mirror and says “Well if you don’t want to check your beauty out…” and Deni cuts her off by saying, “I don’t need to look in a mirror”.

When Cyrell says, “I saw you looking before anyway,” Deni shoots back “No, I didn’t, I don’t look in mirrors I don’t need to… I’m 55, I’m not into myself that much”.

Cyrell laughs off the comment and says, “I’m still into myself”.

The promo for Sunday night’s episode hints that the two women are going to have a showdown at some point during the episode, with Cyrell telling Deni she seems to “always have something to say”, to which Deni responds, “oh you’re a feisty one, aren’t ya?”

“I am very feisty, I’m very, very, very feisty,” Cyrell shoots back before Deni reminds her that she’s almost two decades older than her and that she should “watch herself”.

Cyrell became known for her fiery clashes with her fellow contestants on MAFS. Credit: Instagram.

Cyrell seemed unfazed by Deni’s words, uttering “You’re boring me”.

The clash between Cyrell and Deni won’t come as a surprise to fans of Married At First Sight and Celebrity Apprentice.

Cyrell quickly became one of the most controversial contestants in MAFS history when she threw a glass of red wine in fellow contestant Martha Kalifatidis’ face on the 2019 season. She later pushed a fruit bowl off a bench, causing it to smash all over the floor when she visited Martha’s apartment to confront her.

And Deni became known for her fiery confrontations with her fellow celebrities when she appeared on the 2011 season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Continues Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday At 7.30pm, And Sunday At 7pm. Watch + Stream Free On 10

