You may not think of The Amazing Race Australia as a reality show that’s synonymous with drama, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Even the 2024 Celebrity Edition, which has just kicked off, has already seen feuds erupt – particularly between Cyrell Paule and Ian Thorpe.

Cyrell and Eden had an argument with Ian and Christian. (Credit: Channel 10)

Former Married At First Sight contestant Cyrell Paule, also known as Cyclone Cyrell, is no stranger to a reality TV feud. But the same can’t be said for former Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe.

On The Amazing Race this year, Cyrell competed with her partner, former Love Island Australia contestant Eden Dally. The couple were eliminated very early on in the season, but not before finding themselves in a feud with Ian and his childhood friend Christian Miranda.

On Cyrell and Eden’s final episode, the former overheard Christian complain that they were “following” them.

Cyrell subsequently confronted Christian, saying, “Were you having a dig before Christian, about us following you?”

Christian denied it, saying he didn’t know what she was talking about.

Ian and Christian tried to diffuse the situation. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I’m talking about you being a smart ass, that’s what I’m talking about,” Cyrell responded.

Ian and Christian tried to calm her down, laughing it off and saying they weren’t on MAFS, but that only added fuel to the fire.

“Yeah, and you ain’t swimming right now either,” Cyrell replied.

She finished off with, “You got anything else smart to say, Christian? Yeah, I didn’t think so.”

Following her and Eden’s elimination, Cyrell revealed more insight into their supposed feud.

Cyrell was on MAFS in 2019. (Credit: Channel 9)

“I think people have in their head that I just go around starting arguments for no reason. But if you look back, even on my time during MAFS or when I was on The Challenge, I’ve only ever been angry or a firecracker or pulled out a cyclone on anyone truly because of what they had first said to me,” she told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“It’s just how I react to it. You’ve never really seen me like I’m the one who instigates these arguments.”