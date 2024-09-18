With The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition well underway for 2024, the contestants have already begun to be weeded out of the competition to make way for the winner.

The season started with eleven teams competing for the winning prize, $100,000 for their charity of choice.

Beau Ryan has returned to host the 2024 season. (Credit: Ten)

Host Beau Ryan is tasked with telling the teammates they have been eliminated from The Amazing Race – but he also delivers the happy news to the winning team.

The 2023 season was the most unexpected result with three winners: Emma and Hayley, Allie and Angie, and Darren and Tristan – the latter decided to wait for the other two teams to cross the line to split the winnings for their charities.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a crystal ball to see the final results of The Amazing Race Australia 2024, but the contestants who have been eliminated so far have a winner in mind.

The Matildas teammates have been picked to win The Amazing Race 2024. (Credit: Ten)

During an exit chat with TV WEEK, the eliminated contestants Cyrelle and Eden, Natalie and Melinda, and Luke and Julie confessed who they believe could win this year’s competition.

And they all had the same answer – Matildas teammates Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik.

“I think the Matildas have got a really good shot at this. Just because they’re smart, they’re both popular for their physical fitness,” comedian Luke McGregor, who was the first to be eliminated, said.

Actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte also backed the athletes: “I’m going to go for the girls. I’m such a fan of the Matildas and I feel like it’s about time some girls won. They’re machines, their athletes and they really put in the effort. It’s just amazing to watch everything they do.”

Cyrell and Eden were the third to exit the race. (Credit: Ten)

While Cyrell and Eden agreed the Matildas players have what it takes to win, they’re only tipping them “for now.”

Close in the running for top spot in Luke’s eyes was former professional swimmer Ian Thorpe.