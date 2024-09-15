Appearing on the hit series The Amazing Race 2024: Celebrity Edition, Lily Brown says everyone should pack a muscly boyfriend like her partner Jett Kenny, 30, to lug around your makeup and skincare.

The 26-year-old influencer and her ironman partner, who is also the son of swimmer Lisa Curry and canoeist Grant Kelly, are travelling the world on the hit Ten show with other famous Aussies while raising money for the charity endED in the process.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, Jett says his parents were excited for them to go on The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Celebrity Edition, but still had some reservations.

“I think Mum was pretty nervous that there might be some different foods I might have to consume throughout the process of the show,” Jett says. “She knows I’m not very good with food.”

Before they began their globe-trot, mum Lisa suggested to the pair that they take some of Jett’s sister Jaimi’s ashes along in their backpack as a touching way to honour her memory – something Lisa has done since Jaimi’s passing in 2020, leaving her ashes in some of her favourite places around the world, including Mt Coolum in Queensland, Mt Kosciuszko, Paris, San Diego and Canada.

” It was like she was our guardian angel,” Lily says, while Jett adds, “Having her in our backpacks meant she went to a few more places she’s never been before.”

GLOBAL ADVENTURES

The cast of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition. (Image: Ten)

Travelling across Argentina, South Africa, Namibia and Thailand, Lily and Jett made fast friends with the other contestants.

“Whoever selected the cast this year did such a great job, we’ve become a close family,” Jett explains. “We all came from different walks of life, and it worked out so well.”

Lily adds that they got really close with the Matildas teammates Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik, along with Pete Helliar and his wife Bridget, and country singers Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.

Filming from sunrise to sunset for around a month, it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

“There were definitely moments when I struggled to get my anxiety under control,” Lily shares.

“This was my first time doing anything on TV, so I kept reminding myself that this is the opportunity of a lifetime,” she says.

In early August, the pair made headlines after Jett joked on social media that he was going to propose to Lily at the top of a mountain in Hawaii but called it off due to them both being too hungover to complete the hike! IT was taken seriously by the media.

“We’re not engaged and there was no ring,” Jett laughs.

A NEW JOURNEY

Jett and Lily currently live with his dad, canoeist Grant Kenny. (Image: Instagram)

Jett and Lily agree that marriage is on the cards in the future, after they’ve bought their first house together.

“Lily doesn’t know when the proposal is going to come,” Jett says.

“It could come at the top of a mountain when she’s hungover, or the bottom of one when she’s not… I’ll keep her on her toes.”

When asked what their ideal wedding looks like, the pair tell Woman’s Day it will aesthetically resemble the ceremony held for Sansa Stark and Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones.

With The Amazing Race now well and truly conquered, Lily and Jett says they would love to appear on Gogglebox or Travel Guides.

“I’m very opinionated, so I would probably get in a lot of trouble, but it could make good TV,” Jett admits.

Now infected with the travel bug, the couple share that they’ll be embarking on a trip to Japan with Lily’s parents in the coming months and are planning a month-long jaunt to Europe next year.

“We’d love to go to Turkey, it’s somewhere we haven’t been,” Lily shares.

“Not to get a hair transplant, but because it’s a cool place,” Jett adds.