Jett Kenny is sure to make waves on the new season of The Amazing Race Australia.

He’s an Ironman champion, son of two legendary athletes, Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s previously appeared in two competitive reality TV shows – Dancing With The Stars and SAS: Australia.

As he hits our screens once more, Jett’s rugged good looks and charm are sure to place him centre stage once again.

Having made headlines in the past for some of his romantic flings, fans have been left wondering one very important thing: who is Jett Kenny’s girlfriend?

Jett and girlfriend Lily Brown are competing on The Amazing race this year. (Credit: Ten)

Jett is currently in a relationship with influencer and businesswoman Lily Brown, and the couple are embarking on the race of a lifetime together on the celebrity edition of The Amazing Race Australia in 2024.

Lily is a social media expert, and first started her own YouTube channel in 2015. She has since amassed over 330,000 Instagram followers and launched her own pyjama business, Chille, in 2021. The 26-year-old also hosts her own podcast, Red Hot The Pod.

The couple have been together since 2022 and it’s believed they first crossed paths when Jett modelled for Lily’s brand!

Their relationship will be put to the test on The Amazing Race, but they’re planning to use their great communication skills to get to the end and win.

Jett and Lily have been together since 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

Jett was previously in a relationship with his Dancing With The Stars partner, Lily Cornish, who he met in early 2019.

Prior to that, Jett “hadn’t dated a lot since high school,” according to a close friend. Which made his relationship with Lily all the more special.

With obvious chemistry from the get-go, the pair were regularly questioned on the nature of their relationship – even by the show’s host Amanda Keller.

“We are very close,” Jett told TV WEEK at the time. “She has insight into my life that a lot of people wouldn’t know about. We’re there for one another.”

“We’ve got to know each other really well. Everyone thinks we’re dating, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out.”

Jett and Lily had obvious chemistry on and off the screen. (Image: Instagram)

While he may have played it off at the time, the pair did eventually begin seeing each other in the real world – though they had to do long-distance while Lily worked as a dancer.

The lowkey couple became Instagram official in May, 2019, when Jett shared a photo of them enjoying a day out in Sydney Harbour before Lily departed for four months of work.

“Not sure if I’m going to last four months without annoying you daily,” he said in the caption of the loved-up snap.

Though long-distance is known to be tough, the pair made it work for a time – even enjoying a reunion in Europe in August – but eventually called the whirlwind romance quits.

Jett and Lily went public with their relationship with a loved-up Insta photo. (Image: Instagram)

Jett was later linked to the heiress Francesca Packer in October, 2020, when their flirty Instagram banter caught the eye of keen fans.

Francesca, niece of billionaire business mogul James Packer, was seen leaving a series of fire emojis under a shirtless photo of Jett on Instagram.

Reports surfaced claiming the duo were a hot new couple, though neither Jett nor Francesca ever confirmed.

Whether or not that’s proof of a romance, they’ll always have those fire emojis. Swoon!