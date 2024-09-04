Luke McGregor has met his match in wife Amy Thunig 

Aussie TV personality, writer and all around funny guy Luke McGregor is set to star in The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition with his mother.

So naturally, fans are curious to learn about what life behind the scenes looks like for this quirky Tasmanian.

From his rise to fame to how he continues to charm his fans and his recent marriage to Dr Amy Thunig, it’s all here.

HOW DID LUKE MCGREGOR GET FAMOUS?

Luke first came into the spotlight in 2013 as a guest on ABC’s Dirty Laundry Live. His awkward charm and humour quickly captured fan hearts. And he began to take the lead, starring in his own comedy shows like Rosehaven.

Over the years, the 40-year-old comedian has earned an endearing reputation for his refreshing openness and authenticity. He is who he is, and we can’t get enough of him!

Amy and Luke got engaged over Christmas. (Image: Instagram)

WHO IS LUKE MCGREGOR’S PARTNER?

However, Luke’s biggest fan is arguably his wife Dr Amy Thunig. The star surprised fans when he revealed his engagement during an appearance on The Project.

The two were engaged over Christmas, and it didn’t happen the way Luke thought it would.

He was planning to propose to Amy after the holidays. But she beat him to it!

“They did a 30-day countdown to Christmas, and the final gift was a Lego wedding chapel,” Luke shared. “When I opened up the chapel, they proposed.”

The unexpected proposal was the best present Luke could have asked for. And he, playfully, added that he gave his wife a necklace for Christmas in return.

Amy is an accomplished professional who’s just had an especially big couple of years. She published her memoir Tell Me Again, finished her PhD and became a research fellow within the Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research at the University of Technology Sydney – all while working full time, raising a family, getting married and moving house.

The two eloped on Valentine’s Day. (Image: Instagram)

She acknowledges the hefty load in an interview with ABC, admitting that she hasn’t “stopped working” since she was 12.

“When you come from poverty you can’t stop because if you stop there is no safety net. I didn’t have the capacity to achieve what I wanted to achieve and rest at the same time,” Amy said.

“So I promised myself that once I reached a point where I had some kind of a safety net, then I needed to put rest into the schedule.”

WHEN DID LUKE MCGREGOR GET MARRIED?

Luke and Amy got married in a secret Valentine’s Day wedding in 2023.

True to form, Luke announced the big news that night with a casual Instagram post, simply captioned: “Hey, look at us.”

The low-key announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from friends and fans.