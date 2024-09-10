Another year means another bunch of bright-eyed celebrities taking on one of the biggest travelling challenges to raise funds for charity – The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

Their optimism will be put to the test as they sweat, fight and cry to make it across the finish line in the hopes of winning the 2024 season. But in order to determine the official winner, ten of the eleven celebrity teams must be eliminated.

(Credit: Ten)

Returning to host The Amazing Race Australia is former professional footballer, Beau Ryan who will support the contestants throughout their turbulent journey. Not only will the teams earn bragging rights as the winner, but also $100,000 to their chosen charity.

Here are all the celebrity contestants and their loved-ones who have left the 2024 season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition. Continue scrolling to read.

(Credit: Ten) Luke McGregor & Julie McGregor Son & Mother Comedian Luke McGregor and his mother Julie were sadly the first team to be eliminated on The Amazing Race Australia this year. Following his elimination, Luke spoke to TV WEEK about his experience working side-by-side with his mum on the show. “We were good. Sleeping in the same room was a bit awkward because I’ve got sleep apnea and Mum snores so there was a lot of noises happening. But yeah, it wasn’t too bad. There was no falling out. “Other than the dancing, Christmas won’t be too awkward,” he shared.