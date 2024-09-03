The cutest photos of Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally’s adorable little newborn, Boston

When Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally announced they were expecting a baby together, they single-handedly silenced a plethora of rumours and doubtful fans who were skeptical about the validity of their relationship.
Of course, it’s no secret the pair had a rocky start when Cyrell’s explosive stint on Married at First Sight ended in 2019 and she and the Love Island lad embarked on an on-again-off-again relationship.
But there’s no denying the unconditional love they both have for their baby son Boston Eden Dally.
Born on February 9, 2020, the newborn bub is already taking after his reality star mum and dad by proving to be quite the natural in front of the camera.
Just a glance at the proud parents’ Instagram accounts will tell you as much – the newborn is barely four months old, but is already born to be in front of the camera.
Most recently, the proud reality star parents set up Boston’s own Instagram account to document his daily life.
Following in his influencer parents’ footsteps, Boston’s page has already clocked up an impressive 16K followers.
“I’m Boston the boss man. Follow my adventures” his bio reads.
From unplanned snoozes to beautiful sunlit days outdoors, we’ve got all the adorable pictures of little Boston in one place – prepare for heart explosions a-plenty.
“My greatest gift. Is being your mum.”
“Time has flown by… my little man is not so little anymore. Every day we are creating new memories together, and there’s just so many “Can’t- miss” moments …”
“A few weeks ago our little man turned 1. I remember the first day bringing him home. Being in lockdown as a first time parent. Without a doubt one of the most challenging times of our life. It’s never going to get easier. And I will never ever be the perfect parent. But not a day goes by that we aren’t learning more, doing more and loving you more.”
Like father like son – Eden and Boston are all about that no shirts life.
Boston is growing up far too quickly for our liking – but his resemblance to mum Cyrell is uncanny!
Cyrell and her boys on her first Mother’s Day. “If u asked me a year ago if I saw myself being a mother I would have said ‘Hell to da no’ but the best blessings come as a surprise. Even to this day I don’t know if I’m doing it right. But I’m doing my best,” she mused.
Look at those cheeks! The four-month-old looks like the perfect split between mum and dad.
“Handsome devil ,so are you @bostonejdally,” proud dad Eden joked.
“I ordered medium rare not well done ! #nothappyjan.” The adorable bub also has his own Instagram account, where you can enjoy hilarious snaps like this.
“Check out my abs #absnotflabs #futureironman #itshotinhere.”
The family of three couldn’t have looked happier as they brought Boston back to his brand-new home in February.
Eden Boston 7
Eden was proud as punch as he and Boston bonded over the unexpected – nappy changes! Cyrell shared the moment on Instagram stating: “Boston loving nappy changes with his daddy …. can get used to this!!”
Dressed up or down, Boston looks right at home in his dad’s arms.
Cyrell shared this sweet moment as Eden managed a quick snooze in some unexpected down time. “Coming home and finding my two boys like this ..:. Couldn’t be prouder,” the new mum wrote.
Too cute! That peek of lighter toned hair makes us think Boston is going to look just like his dad before long.
Weekends sure look a little different for Eden these days – “Saturday nights in with my beautiful little man! Love you son,” the reality star wrote.
How could you say no to this face? Boston sure knows how to relax.
Honestly, these father-son pics are killing us – could they be any cuter?!
Cyrell is taking motherhood in her stride. The 29-year-old and her newborn caught some of the last summer rays together in this sweet snap.
Black t-shirts are the new… black? Eden and his son shared a cute twinning moment back in March.
All wrapped up and no where but home to go. Sounds like our kinda vibe!