The cutest photos of Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally’s adorable little newborn, Boston

When Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally announced they were expecting a baby together, they single-handedly silenced a plethora of rumours and doubtful fans who were skeptical about the validity of their relationship.

Of course, it’s no secret the pair had a rocky start when Cyrell’s explosive stint on Married at First Sight ended in 2019 and she and the Love Island lad embarked on an on-again-off-again relationship.

But there’s no denying the unconditional love they both have for their baby son Boston Eden Dally.

Born on February 9, 2020, the newborn bub is already taking after his reality star mum and dad by proving to be quite the natural in front of the camera.

Just a glance at the proud parents’ Instagram accounts will tell you as much – the newborn is barely four months old, but is already born to be in front of the camera.

Most recently, the proud reality star parents set up Boston’s own Instagram account to document his daily life.

Following in his influencer parents’ footsteps, Boston’s page has already clocked up an impressive 16K followers.

“I’m Boston the boss man. Follow my adventures” his bio reads.

From unplanned snoozes to beautiful sunlit days outdoors, we’ve got all the adorable pictures of little Boston in one place – prepare for heart explosions a-plenty.