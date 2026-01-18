EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mum can’t believe I signed up!’ Deni Hines quashes rumours of a rift with mother Marcia as she enters the jungle for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Deni Hines has put any rumours of a family feud to bed, after revealing her superstar mother Marcia was one of the first people she told she was heading into the South African jungle for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“Mum’s excited,” Deni, 55, reveals to Woman’s Day.

“She’s like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this. What are you doing!’ And then I was like, I’m talking to all my ancestors in my sleep going, ‘Listen, I’m coming to Africa!’”

This marks Deni’s fourth reality TV show appearance. (Credit: Channel 10)

Rumours of a rift first began in 2022 when Deni appeared to erupt when a fan asked her a question about her mother during a TikTok live s tream.

“There are things you just don’t ask me as 51-year-old woman,” she said at the time. “Don’t f**king ask me about my mother because you don’t give a f**k, and you don’t know her. She ain’t your mother and you don’t really care.”

However, things seemed to have smoothed over for the talented mother and daughter, with Deni revealing that Marcia is one of her emergency contacts in case anything goes wrong while she’s in the jungle.

There had been rumours of a rift between Deni and her mother Marcia, however they’ve since been put to bed.

The singer-songwriter, who is now based in Bangkok, says she’s looking forward to entering the jungle after being largely out of the spotlight in her home country for some time – but there are just a few things she can’t do.

“I told them [the producers], I won’t be eating meat because I haven’t eaten meat in 30 years. I’ll just be known as the bug b*tch,” she laughs.

“I’ll eat every bug they throw at me.”

And don’t expect a campfire singalong of Deni’s hits either.

“I can’t sing any commercial songs [due to copyright issues]. But I’ll probably make some up.”

