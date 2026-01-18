Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mum can’t believe I signed up!’ Deni Hines quashes rumours of a rift with mother Marcia as she enters the jungle for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Brand logo of Woman's Day
wade sellers Entertainment Editor
Loading the player...

Deni Hines has put any rumours of a family feud to bed, after revealing her superstar mother Marcia was one of the first people she told she was heading into the South African jungle for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Advertisement

“Mum’s excited,” Deni, 55, reveals to Woman’s Day.

“She’s like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this. What are you doing!’ And then I was like, I’m talking to all my ancestors in my sleep going, ‘Listen, I’m coming to Africa!’”

This marks Deni’s fourth reality TV show appearance. (Credit: Channel 10)

Rumours of a rift first began in 2022 when Deni appeared to erupt when a fan asked her a question about her mother during a TikTok live s tream.

Advertisement

“There are things you just don’t ask me as 51-year-old woman,” she said at the time. “Don’t f**king ask me about my mother because you don’t give a f**k, and you don’t know her. She ain’t your mother and you don’t really care.”

However, things seemed to have smoothed over for the talented mother and daughter, with Deni revealing that Marcia is one of her emergency contacts in case anything goes wrong while she’s in the jungle.

There had been rumours of a rift between Deni and her mother Marcia, however they’ve since been put to bed.

The singer-songwriter, who is now based in Bangkok, says she’s looking forward to entering the jungle after being largely out of the spotlight in her home country for some time – but there are just a few things she can’t do.

Advertisement

“I told them [the producers], I won’t be eating meat because I haven’t eaten meat in 30 years. I’ll just be known as the bug b*tch,” she laughs.

“I’ll eat every bug they throw at me.”

And don’t expect a campfire singalong of Deni’s hits either.

“I can’t sing any commercial songs [due to copyright issues]. But I’ll probably make some up.”

Advertisement
wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement