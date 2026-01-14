I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2026: Everything we know about the new season

It’s almost time for some of Australia’s biggest celebrities to head into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here South African jungle to eat bugs for our amusement.

Advertisement

I’m A Celeb season 11 premieres this week and it promises even more death-defying and stomach-defying challenges, plus all the scandalous and heartwarming moments we’ve come to expect from the beloved reality TV series.

For everything you need to know about I’m A Celeb 2026, including who’s in the jungle and the premiere date, read on.

Who is going into the jungle on I’m A Celebrity 2026?

Luke Bateman

So far, we only know one celebrity who is heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle this year.

It’s just been announced that TikTok influencer and former NRL star Luke Bateman will be heading into African jungle later this month.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, the 30-year-old confirmed he was the “rugby league romeo” that Channel 10 has been teasing for the past couple of weeks.

“In some very exciting news, I’ll be trading the Australian outback for the African jungle,” the debut author posted on social media. “I’m very excited to see what Robert (Irwin) and Julia (Morris) have cooked up for me. I’m sure there’ll be some delectable food items and some fear-instilling trials.

“I can’t wait,” he added.

Luke announced the news on social media. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

Luke played 71 rounds for the Canberra Raiders between 2015 and 2019.

A few years after retiring from the game due to injury, Luke made his reality TV debut as one of the three bachelors on the 21st season of The Bachelor.

He picked Ellie Rolfe in the season finale and the pair dated for more than six months before breaking up in March, 2024.

In 2025, Luke started a BookTok account on TikTok and amassed over 400,000 followers. He has since signed a two-book deal with Atria Books Australia, with his debut ‘romantasy’ novel expected to hit shelves in early 2017.

Advertisement

Who are the hosts of I’m A Celeb 2026?

Julia Morris and Robert Irwin are returning to co-host for their third season together.

Julia has been hosting the popular reality TV show since its first season premiered in 2015.

Both Robert and Julia are returning to the African jungle this year. Credit: Channel 10.

Robert Irwin joined the I’m A Celeb family at the start of 2024 when he replaced long-time co-host Dr Chris Brown.

Advertisement

Where can I watch I’m A Celeb 2026?

You can watch I’m A Celeb on Channel 10 or on the 10 Play app.

When is the premiere of I’m A Celeb Australia?

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on Channel 10 and 10 Play at 7pm on Sunday, January 18.

Is there a trailer for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2026?

Yes, there’s a trailer for I’m A Celeb season 11 and you can watch it below.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.