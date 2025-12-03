EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother Australia star Holly Young tipped for huge intruder twist on I’m A Celebrity 2026!

Big Brother’s most controversial contestant might be heading into the jungle!
Woman’s Day can exclusively reveal that Network Ten is in active discussions to drop Holly Young into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, with filming already underway.
“Putting Holly in the jungle would be massive. She’s unpredictable and ratings gold,” one insider dished to Woman’s Day.
“Holly is desperate to show Australia another side of herself… she wants to stand alongside celebrities.”
While Holly’s I’m A Celeb status is still under discussion at Channel 10, it makes sense that the network would want to leverage the momentum of Big Brother’s unexpected ratings hit by sending one of the contestants into the jungle.
And according to our insiders, the 31-year-old model is the most obvious choice for producers, given her established profile and her ability to ruffle her fellow contestants’ feathers.
“She has more followers than some of the celebs that are in the current cast!” one production insider spilled.
However, there has been some hesitation behind the scenes, as Holly can be a divisive character and I’m A Celeb usually maintains a more harmonious and family-friendly vibe between the contestants.
That being said, the show could be the perfect platform for Holly to launch her redemption arc and win over the hearts of the I’m A Celeb audience.
At the end of the day, it all depends on what producers think Holly would be able to bring to the camp.
Holly quickly got on the wrong side of her Big Brother housemates for snacking too much, starting a romantic relationship with 21-year-old Colin, and her views on pretty privilege.
She was voted off the show on Sunday night, after spending three weeks in the Big Brother house.
Speaking to our sister publication TV WEEK after the elimination, Holly said she wasn’t surprised to find herself up for eviction.
“I feel like a lot of people in the house really did put baby in the corner. It was like, I ate an almond and that was a big deal. I put on a bikini and tanned for 30 minutes and that was a thing. It didn’t really matter what I did, somebody was going to say something,” she said.
Holly, who clashed with fellow contestants Coco and Conor the most, said the experience was a lot harder than she expected it to be.
“I felt as though [the other housemates] were trying to break my spirit and my soul at certain parts in there, and really make it difficult, whereas to other people they turned a blind eye or were more compassionate.
“I can’t speak for the other housemates… what their game-plan was or if they intentionally meant to hurt me. Sometimes people just want to have a bitch and unfortunately, the ball came to my side of the court.”