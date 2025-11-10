Big Brother’s Holly Young’s very famous dating history as fans spot chemistry with Colin

The return of Big Brother Australia is officially here, and fans are already picking up on a possible showmance brewing inside the house.

From the moment MMA fighter Colin and WA model Holly Young met, viewers couldn’t help but notice the sparks flying — and their warm hug near the end of the premiere episode only fuelled the speculation further.

While it’s still early days, Big Brother has a long history of turning housemates into couples, and Australia is waiting to see whether Colin and Holly will be the next love story to unfold.

But as the chemistry between the pair catches viewers’ attention, many are now discovering that this isn’t Holly’s first brush with fame, or high-profile romance.

(Credit: Ten)

Holly Young’s star-studded dating history

Before stepping into the Big Brother house, Holly had already made headlines thanks to her impressive sporting background, modelling career and her famous exes.

The 29-year-old model once played soccer for Australia’s under-18s team back in 2010 before shifting gears into the world of fashion and modelling.

In August 2024, Holly made her relationship Instagram official with Luxe Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein, with the couple sharing a series of romantic snaps that had fans buzzing before they split in April the following year.

But Gavin isn’t the only big name in Holly’s past — in fact, she previously dated none other than Olympic legend Usain Bolt.

Gavin Rubinstein and Holly Young.

Inside Holly’s relationship with Usain Bolt

Holly and Usain were first linked in 2017 after reportedly meeting at Melbourne’s Crown Casino. According to reports, the Jamaican sprinter was instantly taken by the then-23-year-old model and kept in touch after returning overseas.

The pair went public soon after, sharing photos together on social media throughout their 12-month relationship before calling it quits in 2018.

Linked to a Premier League star

Following her split from Usain, Holly was later linked to a mystery English Premier League footballer. Speaking to local media at the time, Holly revealed the pair met at an event in London, explaining: “He actually called the company I was working for at the time to ask for my details to invite me to Fashion Week.”

While Holly never confirmed the man’s identity, The Sun linked her to Phil Jagielka, who was playing for Everton at the time and was reportedly in the midst of a divorce from his wife.

The Aussie model also dated Usain Bolt and was linked to a Premier League soccer player. (Credit: Getty)

A new chapter in the Big Brother house

Now, as Holly settles into Big Brother Australia 2025, fans are eager to see whether her connection with Colin turns into something more, or if she’s simply keeping her options open.

Either way, one thing’s for sure: Holly Young knows how to keep Australia talking.

