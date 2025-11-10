Meet the Big Brother Australia 2025 housemates causing a ruckus this season

Big Brother Australia is finally back to it’s true, intended form. That means 13 real contestants from all walks of life returning to Dreamworld on the Gold Coast for a live nominations, live evictions and a 24 our livestream.

On Sunday night, host Mel Tracina introduced us to 12 mix of bubbly, bonkers and brilliant housemates that will be entertaining us all this season. However, she also revealed the season’s very first twist — there is one more contestant destined for the Big Brother house and it’s our job to vote them in.

Big Brother Australia 2025 kicked off during a very rainy night on The Gold Coast. (Image: Supplied)

So, without further ado, let’s meet the housemates already in the house!

Who are we voting for to enter the Big Brother Australia 2025 house?

There is only one more spot available in the house and two very different contestants hoping to land a spot.

Jane is a 67-year-old retiree and if she is voted into the house, she would become the oldest ever housemate in Australian Big Brother history.

“I’m a grandmother but not your average grandmother. My suitcase has no tracksuits, it’s all sparkle, heels, bikinis. I’m going to talk some shit, I’m going to tell some lies,” she says.

“And now I’m single, you better watch out!”

Meanwhile, Mitch couldn’t be more different from Jane. Mitch is a 36-year-old loudmouth larrikin from Victoria who is well versed in Australian reality television lore.

“I feel like Australian television doesn’t have characters like me anymore,” he says.

“I want to be a part of it because i’m all about nostalgia. I’m obsessed with the past and I think in today’s climate I seem to put my foot in it a lot.”

@bigbrotherau Mitch has watched Big Brother for years and wants to be a part of it! ⭐️ BBAU| Vote Now at 10.com.au/big-brother/big-brother-voting ♬ original sound – BigBrotherAU – BigBrotherAU

If you want your say on whether Jane or Mitch makes it into the house, you can vote for them on the 10play website HERE.

Who is in the Big Brother Australia 2025 cast this season?

Colin

(Image: Big Brother Australia)

Colin is a bubbly 21-year-old from Wollongong, New South Wales. He’s a self confessed mama’s boy who is determined to take his mum to Egypt if he wins Big Brother because he’s a big “conspiracy head”.

“I’m like an energiser bunny but with more jokes and less common sense,” he says with a laugh.

Interestingly, the TV WEEK team was invited to watch some of the casting process for Big Brother Australia and happened to be sitting in on Colin’s audition.

You can read all about it HERE.

Allana

(Image: Big Brother)

Alana is a 45-year-old social worker from Queensland. She’s a mum of three who is beyond proud of the way she’s managed to balance raising her kids with “tenacity and grace” whilst still making time for herself.

“I’m not perfect and I’ll be the first to admit that,” she says.

We’re talking singing and playing piano, sipping a gin by the beach and maintaining her gorgeous brows at all time. Sounds like a life we can get behind!

Coco

(Image: Big Brother)

Coco is a super bubbly single mum of three who is proud of being unashamedly herself. And, if you ask her, that’s a true-blue, Aussie and kind of bogan gal.

“I’m a little like vegemite,” she quips. “A little bit goes a long way.”

Coco is coming into the Big Brother house after walking away from a broken marriage and she says she’s not afraid of blowing any cute single fellas in the house a cheeky kiss.

Beyond the 30-year-old’s outgoing and unfiltered exterior, she’s also been through a lot. Coco has survived two tumours, a chest surgery and the heartbreak of losing her dad.

Conor

(Image: Big Brother)

Conor is a 31-year-old disability advocate from the Gold Coast. While most of the housemates are nervous about being watched by thousands of people at home, Conor isn’t afraid of having all eyes on him. As someone unapologetically living with Tourette Syndrome, Conor is used to being the centre of attention.

“I’m about as authentic as a person can get. With Tourette’s, you’re either 100 per cent yourself, or it’s going to sell you out,” he explains.

As a disability advocate, Conor has made it his life mission to break the stigma around his condition by cracking jokes and using humour to dive into the chats about things that matter.

Abiola

If Abiola looks familiar to you, that might be because the 24-year-old is an emerging Aussie musician known for sultry, sensual tracks reminiscent of Sade.

In the house, Abiola thinks she’s going to be “loud and very fidgety” and admits that she’s a clean freak who is more than happy to tell people to do their dishes.

Plus, it’s her goal to be the “first openly fat, black lesbian on TV”.

We love to see it !

Vinnie

(Image: Big Brother)

Vinnie is a good Italian boy from regional Victoria who loves to be cheeky and flirty.

The 21-year-old grew up in what he calls “the biggest Italian family in Australia” and speaks fondly about spending his weekends with his Nonno making wine, salami and passata. While it might not be the usual activities for a young bloke, Vinnie says describes himself as “an old soul”.

With that expertise under his belt, I’m sure he’ll make sure everyone in the Big Brother house is well fed and enjoying their food.

Vincent currently works as a barber. Here’s to hoping for some in-house haircuts too!

Emily

(Image: Big Brother)

Emily is a primary school teacher from Western Australia — and you just know she’ll be the most popular teacher in school after a stint on Big Brother!

“Yep, you’ll be seeing Mrs. Dale in the house. The kids will get the shock of their lives,” she shares.

The 30-year-old is a fun-loving gal who is “funny, flawed and full aware of it”. She has a quick wit and a killer sense of humour, but is the first to admit that hypochondriac and a germophobe.

It’ll be interesting to see how those two traits play out in the house!

Bruce

Bruce is a 25-year-old tradie who might just be the most divisive housemates in this year’s cast.

“Girls have me saved in their phone as trouble,” he declared, but notes that in a relationship, he feels that women should stay at home and men should provide.

With his strong opinions around relationships and gender roles, Bruce is sure to start some explosive conversations. But, according to Channel 10, he also forms some unexpected friendships.

We’re intrigued!

Holly

(Image: Big Brother)

Holly is sure to be one of the most talked about members of the Big Brother house. Holly is a model from Western Australia who prides herself on being outspoken, untamed and often finds herself as the centre of attention.

Chatting to host Mel, the 31-year-old said that she’ll be bringing “a whole lot of entertainment” to the Big Brother house.

While Holly is single heading onto the iconic reality show, she’s dated some pretty big names including Luxe Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein and Aussie entrepreneur Richie Harkham.

Edward

Edward is a 31-year-old sales manager from South Australia.

Unlike the other housemates, Edward is used to living in a home filled with people after growing up with six siblings. Plus, he’s a twin!

“I get a haircut every single Friday, I love sit-down showers and I’ve got enough cologne to open up a cologne shop,” he says. “I still live with my parents and I’ve always been single.”

With some single gals in the house, could Edward find love? Only time will tell!

Mia

Mia is a 23-year-old retail assistant who works at Bunnings.

Heading into the house, Mia describes herself as “wild and precious” or in other words, “a handful”. She’s looking forward to heading into the diary room for some cheeky, spicy chats with Big Brother.

And, just like our friend Edward above, Mia is single and ready to mingle after not having too much luck on the outside.

“I’m single and have never been in love… but not for a lack of trying,” she admits.

As a proud Sri Lankan woman who is passionate about inclusivity and representation, Mia is stoked to be bringing her heritage to the Big Brother house.

Michael

Michael is a 49-year-old CEO of a publishing company who lives in Sydney’s ritzy Eastern Suburbs and he says he has some very strong opinions.

“I have a very low tolerance for woke people, people who are loud and obnoxious and cyclists on the footpath,” he shares.

It’ll be interesting to see how Michael’s self-proclaimed “low tolerance” for loud people go in a house full of loud people.

Outside of his sure to be stirring-the-pot antics, Michael is a single father of three teens.

Where can I watch Big Brother Australia?

You can watch Big Brother Australia on Channel 10 or 10play. It airs on Monday to Friday at 7pm.

