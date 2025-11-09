New Big Brother host Mel Tracina shares secrets from behind the scenes

Big Brother Australia is back in 2025 – with a new house, new housemates and a new host – The Cheap Seats cultural correspondent Mel Tracina.

Advertisement

And Mel, 35, was kind enough to give Woman’s Day some insider goss on the revamped reality show.

(Credit: Ten)

Which housemate should we look out for this year?

This year we had over 20,000 Aussies apply to be in the Big Brother house and from that only 12 were selected. I’m not a stats girlie but based off those numbers alone, I would say that you should look out for all 12 housemates.

There was a reason Big Brother chose this dozen and we will have to tune in to find out why.

Advertisement

Did any stand out to you right off the bat?

I am a fair and impartial host who doesn’t have favourites… but I am also a hypocrite, so yes, there are a few housemates who stood out to me.

Some stood out for great reasons and others for more questionable reasons. But hey, it is the Big Brother house so when locked inside the housemates will no doubt surprise all of us as we peel back their layers and learn more about them.

Have I already guessed who might win the season? Absolutely!

If you could send any celebrity into the house, who would it be?

Miguel Maestre. First of all, yes chef! He will turn those Big Brother rations into the most delicious feast for the housemates.

Advertisement

He is also so energetic and positive, I think he would be unbreakable and unfazed by Hermano Mayor (that’s “Big Brother” in Spanish).

Will you get to help Big Brother give the cast any tasks?

Big Brother has been on sabbatical for a few years. He’s been on a self-discovery journey of eat, pray, loving and has returned with some new ideas and tasks for the housemates.

For that reason, I’ll leave all the tasks and scheming to Big Brother and leave myself available as emotional support for the housemates… they’ll need it.

(Credit: Ten)

Advertisement

If you could give the housemates any challenge/task, what would it be?

To come over and paint my house. The housemate who does the best job will win a meat tray.,

How many weeks will the show run?

I don’t want Big Brother to fire me for giving away his house secrets so let’s just say that the lease will be ending before Christmas.

What kind of person do you think will win Big Brother this time around?

I genuinely think anyone could win Big Brother this time around. Big Brother was on the hunt for everyday Aussies, real people with real stories to become housemates and no doubt Australia will fall in love with the one that’s authentically themselves.

We love an underdog so it might be someone unassuming or someone we grow to love over time.

Advertisement

Has original host Gretel Killeen reached out to give you any tips? Did you ask her for any?

I thought about sliding into Gretel’s DMs but as a fan of hers, I was nervous I would embarrass myself (and that the encounter would forever be in writing). We don’t need those receipts existing.

I’m hoping we will see each other at the Channel Ten Christmas party where liquid courage will take over.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.