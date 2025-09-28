Gretel Killeen joins The Traitors for an all new season full of scheming, trickery, deception

Television’s most diabolical reality show, The Traitors, is back with an all new host, location and bunch of scheming individuals ready to cause mischief.
While the first two seasons of the series were hosted by actor Rodger Corser, this time around, legendary Big Brother Australia host Gretel Killeen is stepping up to the plate.
“As a writer and performer, I love a new experience and hosting the new Traitors gives me permission to explore an alternate version of myself in an imaginary place, full of challenging mischief,” she said.
In case you’ve never seen the show, The Traitors sees a bunch of strangers head into a big old house and are sorted into two categories: The Faithfuls and The Traitors. The Faithfuls are working together to complete challenges and build up a prize pot of up to $250,000. Meanwhile, the Traitors are doing everything they can to sabotage these challenges in secret. It’s up to the Faithfuls to eliminate the Traitors, while the Traitors must attempt to make it to the end to win the prize pot.
According to Tamara Simoneau, the Vice President of Content at Paramount Australia, there is “no one better” to bring a new and improved season of The Traitors to life.
“The Traitors format has fans obsessing over every twist and turn all over the world and it’s time we bring it back to Aussie screens with our very own version.
“There is no one better to bring it to life than the OG of ground-breaking, buzz-worthy reality shows, Gretel Killeen. We are assembling a brilliant cast of the most cunning and clever Aussies, but Gretel is poised to take them on a ride that’ll test them like never before and audiences are going to be on the edge of their seats.”
While the new season of The Traitors is set to land on screens in 2026, Gretel can currently be seen participating on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition alongside her daughter Epiphany Mason.
The dynamic mother-daughter duo are on the show to raise money for the Hunter Medical Research Institute, a centre which conducts research into a diverse range of health areas which impact our communities.
The Traitors is scheduled to air in 2026, but you can catch Gretel on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition on 10 or 10play.