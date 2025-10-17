Big Brother’s most shocking moments!

With Big Brother 2025‘s airdate officially released – November 9 on 10 and Paramount+ – we’re taking a look back at what made it one of reality TV’s most iconic shows, and the unforgettable scandals that rocked the nation during it’s original 11 seasons! Your mouth will be hanging wide open as we take a trip down memory lane…

Gretel’s hook-up

Despite her denials, host Gretel Killeen couldn’t escape rumours she was dating evicted season three housemate Daniel ‘Saxon’ Small, who’s 19 years her junior. The suspected ‘romance’ had tongues wagging! After the show, Saxon worked on Gretel’s documentary she was making about HIV in Africa but despite their close friendship, he denied they ever dated. “We worked really closely together on that and travelled to Africa twice and spent a lot of time at her place in Sydney and at the Channel 10 studios… It never got to the stage of a romantic relationship.”

Gretel and Saxon were rumoured to be dating at the time. Image: Supplied.

Cheating housemate

Despite having a girlfriend of four years on the outside, magician Lawson couldn’t deny his chemistry with divorced midwife Cat Law and indulged in some serious on-screen PDA with her! And while Lawson got hot and heavy with Cat on screen, his devastated girlfriend was watching it all unfold from home. At one point, host Sonia Kruger even confirmed that Candice, Lawson’s girlfriend, had been invited into the house to confront the pair. Lawson was ultimately evicted first and promised that he would apologise to Candice, but that his heart lay with Cat in the Big Brother house. Following the show in 2014, Cat and Lawson dated for several years. They split in 2019, with Cat saying, “We don’t have any ill will towards each other.”

Cat and Lawson shocked viewers when they hooked up, despite him having a long-term girlfriend.

The Turkey Slap

It was one of the most controversial moments on Australian TV, when housemate John held down Camilla so that Ashley could smack her with his genitals. Thankfully, the situation was dealt with swiftly by producers, who sent the two packing from the Big Brother house in 2006! The situation not only angered fans, it forced the then-Prime Minister John Howard to speak out against the reality show, calling for the “stupid” program to be axed and branding it “filth”. Camilla was season six’s runner-up.

The ‘turkey slap’ was one of the most shocking moments on the show and caused the PM to speak out.

Bree is evicted by mistake

A massive mistake in 2004 saw series favourite Bree evicted after a vote counting error! Much to the delight of fans, she returned to the house – after meeting family and friends – the Monday after her Sunday eviction, with actual evictee Wesley booted instead. The bubbly blonde went on to become season four’s runner-up, just missing out on the $1 million prize – the largest ever sum forked out by the show.

Bree made a comeback after being accidentally evicted!

The Dancing Doona

In 2001, housemates Pete and Christina were the first couple on the Aussie series to hook up on camera, and they raised eyebrows when they were seen canoodling under their doona during Big Brother Uncut! While they never confirmed what they were up to under the “dancing doona” a lot of people guessed!

Tim and Christina never commented on what went down under the doona.

The Bum Dance

With her infectious personality and bunny ears, 22-year-old Sara-Marie invented the bum dance craze that took over the country! Upon exiting the show in 2001, Sara-Marie said the hilarious dance was a sign to tell her sisters she was happy in the house. The loud reality star became so popular she even wrote a self-help book, The Sara-Marie Guide To Life, released a song, had her own line of pyjamas and landed herself on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine!

Sara-Marie invented the bum dance craze that took over the country.

Tully and Drew’s showmance

In 2013, Tully entered the house happily loved-up with her girlfriend on the outside. But things took an interesting turn when she took a shine to Drew. The pair tried hard to convince their housemates they were just friends, but Tully’s girlfriend was quick to dump her after watching the romance play out on screen. After Tully’ elimination she made a brief return to the show and during a freeze challenge, kissed an unsuspecting Drew on the lips and whispers: “By the way, I’m single.” And then walked out of there.

Tully and Drew’s romance caused a stir, especially as she had a girlfriend on the outside!

The Murder Shock

In 2003, Belinda was the first housemate to remove herself from the show after she drunkenly revealed someone she knew had been involved in the murder of a gay man. The incident caused the show’s website to be inundated with complaints and hate-mail about the comments.

Merlin used his eviction to protest the mandatory detention of asylum seekers in Australia.

The Political Protest

I t was a moment of live television gold when 2004 housemate Merlin used his eviction to protest the mandatory detention of asylum seekers in Australia. Upon exiting the house, Merlin taped his mouth with gaffer tape and held up a sign reading, “Free The Refugees,” forcing host Gretel into a tight spot as she tried to calm an aggravated crowd and strong-minded Merlin, who refused to speak to her. Speaking of the moment years later, Merlin revealed he had sewn his sign into the lining of a T-shirt to ensure it wasn’t removed by producers.

