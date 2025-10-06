We finally know when Big Brother Australia is returning to our screens

Big Brother Australia has taken many shapes and forms over the years. There was the original, spicy era in the early 2000s, the family-friendly 2012 return, and then Channel Seven’s version, which was arguably like an indoor iteration of Survivor before it was cancelled in 2024.

This time around, Big Brother Australia is coming back on Channel 10 with live nominations, live evictions, and a 24-hour livestream. Plus, the series has even returned to its rightful home on the Gold Coast at Dreamworld.

I am begging, pleading for more wild moments like this on when the live evictions come back. (Image: Supplied)

So, when can we expect the return of a reality television classic? On Sunday, November 9th!

While Big Brother Australia is bringing back some of the most beloved aspects of the show — including the 2008 to 2014 voice of Big Brother, Leon Murray — there are some changes.

The the series is radio star and The Cheap Seat‘s cultural correspondent, Mel Tracina, rather than the former host, Gretel Killen.

Back in July, the network announced that they were looking for housemates of all walks of life to apply to appear in the house.

By September, the team was at the final stage of casting, narrowing down the options to find a perfect mix of fun, feisty, and fascinating housemates to watch from the comfort of our own home.

Big Brother Australia will be available to watch in November on Channel 10 or 10Play.

