Big Brother Holly reveals her and Colin’s adorable first date plans

There’s a saying that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but for Big Brother Australia contestant Holly, the end of festive week also marked the end of her journey on the hit reality series.

And while she admits she’s excited to get home to her cat, Holly shares that there’s one housemate she’ll miss seeing everyday.

“Colin is an incredible human, the amount of support and positivity that comes from him has brought so much joy into my life, especially in the Big Brother house,” the 31-year-old model from Perth tells Woman’s Day.

“I’m lucky that I now have the livestream to watch so I can check in on him and make sure he’s all good in there.”

Not everyone in the Big Brother house liked seeing Holly and Colin’s PDA. (Image: Channel Ten)

GENUINE AFFECTION

Sparks began to fly between Holly and budding MMA fighter Colin early on in the season beginning with flirtatious chats.

But playful flirting soon deepened into a real connection – to the annoyance of their fellow housemates thanks to Holly and Colin’s PDA in every corner of the house.

The other contestants in the Big Brother house have also heavily scrutinised their relationship – most notably Michael, who referred to the couple as a fauxmance.

But Holly insists her affection for Colin is genuine – revealing she’s already planned their first proper date outside of the show.

“Colin’s a very emotional soul and I tried to protect him as much as I could in the house, because our relationship was the topic of conversation in the house from the moment we’d open our eyes in the morning to when we’d close them while going to bed,” Holly tells.

“It was wild to me that people were so invested in what’s going on between us, so I’m excited that on the outside world we’ll be able to figure it all out.”

“We’re already heading to Luna Park for our first little date night, and we’ve got some special things planned that we’re looking forward to.”

Could Holly be replacing Mel Tracina as the show’s host? (Image: Instagram)

LIFE ON TV

Now she’s had a taste of life on reality TV, Holly says she’s up for hosting a show.

“I think I’d love to potentially be a game show host,” she laughs.

“They’re intense so I’m not sure I’m ready for that just yet, but who knows what a good night’s sleep might change?”

