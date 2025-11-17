Big Brother Australia 2025: Everyone who has been eliminated so far

After getting to know all the housemates, we’ve finally reached the best part of Big Brother Australia — the evictions.

In Big Brother 2025, the reality television gods have blessed us with the return of live nominations, live evictions and — for those who never want the mundane yet fascinating drama to end — a 24-hour livestream.

That means we can watch every moment that the housemates connect, have deep conversations, do banal tasks and get on each other’s nerves.

On Sunday night, we got to see the drama of the live evictions in full effect when Australia voted to kick out the very first housemate.

Up for elimination were a trio of the house’s arguably most controversial contestants.

First, with the most votes was was 31-year-old model Holly, who has kicked off a relationship with 21-year-old aspiring MMA fighter Colin. Then there was 49-year-old magazine publisher Michael, who was extremely outspoken about his opinions on traditional gender roles within the home and 67-year-old retiree Jane, who was automatically up for eviction after being voted into the house by the Australian public.

Keep on reading to find out who has been eliminated from the Big Brother Australia house so far.

No wonder the experience is already proving difficult for some. (Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

Everyone eliminated from the Big Brother Australia house

Michael

(Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

The first Big Brother Australia contestant to get the boot was 49-year-old single father-of-three Michael who caused a stir for some of his conservative opinions about gender roles and traditional values.

Speaking to TV WEEK, Michael says being the first contestant eliminated is bittersweet.

“Once you pack your bags and you’re sitting on the couch, it’s almost a positive thing that you go because then you don’t have to unpack your bags. I was able to pack my bags, be ready to go and decompress. I think for Holly. packing your bags, being ready to go and not going is almost more annoying.

“But the fact that I was first voted out sucks. No one wants to be a loser and it does feel like you’re the loser of the season.”

You can read our full interview with Michael HERE.

To catch up on all the Big Brother drama, you can watch full episodes on 10Play. Or, if you’d rather some immediate Big Brother goodness, you can check out the livestream HERE.

