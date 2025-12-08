Big Brother’s Ed weighs in on the rumours that some housemates get special treatment

Ever since Big Brother Australia kicked off, rumours have been swirling online that some housemates — specifically Holly Young — have received special treatment by production. But according to recently evicted housemate, Edward Doak, there is no truth to the rumour.

“There is no special treatment, not at all,” the 30-year-old sales manager asserts.

“Big Brother was very equal to all of us I certainly don’t think that [Holly] got special treatment. I don’t think anyone did.”

Edward shocked the house when he nominated Vinnie for seven points. (Image: 10)

While Ed refers to Big Brother as a “very good person” who treated them all well, he did receive one of the most savage evictions of all time. Yes, more brutal than Vinnie’s Christmas carol eviction last week.

In case you missed it, the housemates were given letters from home to read out. As they listened to the beautiful words of their loved ones, they all became emotional. But, at the end of Ed’s letter, the words changed to past tense as it was revealed that he had been evicted from the house and had only 30 seconds to leave.

You can watch the heart wrenching moment below.

While fans were quick to point out how brutal his eviction was, Ed is taking it in his stride.

“That’s Big Brother for you,” he quips.

“We signed up for it and we did it. I wasn’t the only one with a brutal eviction and that’s the thing, you just don’t know what’s coming around the corner with Big Brother. You’ve just got to take it as it comes and look back with a bit of a laugh.”

@bigbrotherau Edward came up with Grand BB Hotel song in the House and now he’s bringing it home 🏡 We’ll miss you, Edward! #BBAU | Watch + Live Stream 24/7 on @Channel 10 ♬ Cowgirl Trailride – S Dott

With the finale just hours away, Edward is hoping that his mate Bruce will cinch the win.

“Look, I think all five have a really good chance and they’re all so deserving to win,” he says, diplomatically.

“I’m very close to Bruce, he was my closest friend in there so I’d love Bruce to win.”

You can watch Big Brother episodes and the 24 hour livestream on 10Play.

