Big Brother’s Michael exposes Holly and Colin’s ‘fauxmance’ & reveals the reality show he was approached for

Australia has spoken. During he very first live Big Brother eviction, it was controversial magazine publisher Michael who got the boot from the Big Brother house.

The eviction comes after the 49-year-old single dad was nominated alongside two of the other most divisive contestants in the house, 31-year-old Perth model Holly and 67-year-old Trump-loving retiree, Jane.

While Michael says he expected getting evicted, he admits that it’s a bit of a bummer.

“The fact that I was first out kind of sucks,” Michael admits to TV WEEK. “No one wants to feel like the loser of the season but I feel like It was always going to happen.”

Since Big Brother premiered, Michael has caused a stir in the house and in the outside world thanks to his traditional opinions on gender roles. During his time in the house, Michael connected with some housemates like Jane and 25-year-old tradie Bruce, but butted heads with people like 23-year-old Mia, who found his opinions to be incredibly outdated. Despite not agreeing with everyone he met, Michael says he loved how the Big Brother house gave him an opportunity to connect with people from all opinions and walks of life.

“I don’t think what I say is controversial at all because my friends share my opinion,” he explains, noting that his chats with his fellow housemates didn’t sway his thoughts in the slightest.

“I don’t believe I’ve changed my opinion in 40 years. I joined the Liberal Party when I was 10 years old.”

Michael didn’t just stir the pot when he was in the house, he made sure the drama continued when he left by choosing Holly as the head of the Big Brother house — despite the 31-year-old receiving the most nominations in the house. With her new title, Holly is now in charge of allocating the chores list.

“I chose Holly because I thought it would cause maximum damage. That’s basically my own reasoning there,” Michael chuckles.

Despite giving Holly the head housemate honour, Michael doesn’t particularly hold his former housemate in very high regard. He also thinks her relationship with 21-year-old Colin is purely for the cameras.

“Do you mean fauxmance? That’s what I’m going to call it. It’s fake as sh*t,” Michael said.

“It’s completely concocted to keep Holly in the house. I feel sorry for Colin. The poor boy is falling that hard.”

When you discover the camera is on you 😬 #BBAU pic.twitter.com/ovw6RvVemM — Big Blagger (@bigblagger) November 16, 2025

Another moment in which Michael got people offside was when he ranked Colin as the least intelligent person in the house. But, he says that he still stands by the position today.

“Seriously, every single housemate would have put him there,” Michael asserts.

“Who else would I have chosen? Who comes across on television as more idiotic as Colin? The bloke is just a complete and utter idiot. But, to be fair, when I was 21 I was probably a bigger idiot than he is so I don’t judge him for it.”

Despite being the first person eliminated from the Big Brother house, Michael has nothing but positive things to say about the experience. In fact, he’d go straight back into the Big Brother house if he could. But it’s not opposed to other reality shows.

“Someone messaged me about The Golden Bachelor a year or so ago. I just said I was 49 and they said no,” he admits. “I’m too young.”

“I don’t think I’d want to be The Golden Bachelor. I’d rather be a bachelor on The Bachelorette and have a good time with some guys and hopefully go early, kind of like I did here.”

