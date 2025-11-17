BIG BROTHER: Michael says “I’m too old for Love Island and too short for The Bachelor!”

As the new season of Big Brother Australia continues to unfold, Michael has become the first housemate to be sent packing after last night’s eviction.

“Big Brother is the OG and the greatest reality show of all time,” the 49-year-old published from Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs tells Woman’s Day. “I’m too old to be on Love Island, I’m too short to be on The Bachelor and I wouldn’t do MAFS because I don’t want to be thrown into a bed with a woman I don’t know with three kids watching… so I think Big Brother is perfect for me!”

“You just get out there, spurt your opinions and let the public decide whether they like you or loathe you, and sadly for me it was the latter which I don’t regret at all.”

Michael wasn’t surprised he was evicted first. (Image: Instagram)

STIRRING THE POT

Whilst inside the Big Brother house, strongly opinionated Michael quickly garnered attention for stirring the pot with the other contestants with his lack of filter – notably when he and fellow contestant Bruce started sharing their opinions on traditional gender roles with another contestant, Mia.

While the conversation initially focused on which parent should take on childbearing responsibilities, it soon became heated when the boys called the inequalities between men and women “the biggest load of bull***t”, and claimed that men get higher level roles in their careers as they’re “more aggressive” and “competitive by nature”.

And as result, Michael admits he wasn’t surprised or disappointed that he was evicted first.

“I’m not going to miss being with them, but Bruce, Ed and Vinnie are probably my favourites in there, and there’s a few I won’t miss – but there’s no one in the house I wouldn’t catch up with in the future, I think we all had a pretty good connection,” he shares.

“Bruce, Vinnie, Ed and I are all going to the Ashes together in January, and I’m inviting everyone to my 50th next year for a bit of a reunion. But other than that I can’t see myself catching up with Mia or Jane unless it’s a Big Brother reunion.”

He’s promising more drama will be coming! (Image: Instagram)

FAUXMANCE & ROMANCE

While chatting with Woman’s Day, Michael also reveals that he thinks the budding romance between Holly and Colin is “forced” and that “everyone rolls their eyes” when they’re together.

“I’m calling their relationship a fauxmance and I think it’ll last about 15.3cm, maybe even 16cm down the eviction runway, it’s a complete and utter farce,” Michael reveals.

“No offence to Colin and his stunning mullet or his crouch farting, but does he really think Holly’s going for that on the outside as she’s walking though Double Bay? I don’t think so!”

But love could be brewing between the strongly opinionated Bruce and single mum Coco, with Michael revealing they have a lot of chemistry despite being from opposite ends of the political spectrum.

While he’s been the first one kicked out of the Big Brother house, Michael says he’d do and say it all again – including some of his more controversial comments that landed him in hot water with some of the other contestants.

“I got in trouble with Coco and lost my toothbrush for about half-an-hour and little things like that were okay, I didn’t burn her family photos like I threatened,” he admits. “I’m a puff of wind at the end of the day and I think I’ve said everything I had to say.”

Now he’s out of the Big Brother house, Michael reveals he’s going straight back to work, catching up with his emails and catching up with his three teenage kids.

“I’ve caught up with my eldest daughter who’s my mini-me,” he tells. “She was worried about me getting cancelled or that I would say something more stupid than I did.”

