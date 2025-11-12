Big Brother Australia’s first romance raises eyebrows as Holly and Colin share a kiss

The first week of Big Brother Australia has given audiences new contestants, dividing conversations, shocking challenges, and now, the first romance.

The 2025 season has started on a rocky note, and model Holly Young has quickly become one of the season’s most divided housemates.

Now, as she faces elimination, cameras have captured the 31-year-old sharing a kiss with MMA fighter Colin, 21.

Holly and Colin’s kiss was seen on the Big Brother live stream. (Credit: Ten)

Are Big Brother’s Holly and Colin dating?

The kiss between the two housemates hasn’t come as a complete surprise to fans. The pair’s chemistry has been a talking point all week after they shared a hug in the first episode, and have since been glued to each other’s sides.

Still, the kiss has left some fans wondering if Holly is playing a strategic game in the Big Brother House, pointing out the intimate moment came after Holly emerged as the least popular housemate following the first round of votes during Wednesday’s episode.

Each housemate had five votes they could split between two people, and Holly received 21 of those votes, alongside Michael, who scored 13. Both will now be up for elimination alongside newcomer Jane, who failed a Big Brother task.

Holly and Colin have been close since entering the house. (Credit: Ten )

The kiss, which aired on the live stream of the Big Brother house, earned mixed reactions from fans online.

While some are hopeful a genuine romance may spark, many are suspicious of the timing.

“Couples make it to the end [of Big Brother], smart move,” one viewer commented. “Holly’s playing the game,” added another, arguing that they were doubtful the pair would have a relationship outside the show.

The 31-year-old model has already become a divisive contestant. (Credit: Ten)

Holly and Colin’s blossoming romance comes as fans uncovered her famous dating history before entering the Big Brother house.

The model dated Luxe Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein in 2024 and was previously in a 12-month relationship wth Usain Bolt.

Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 7pm on Ten and 10play.

