SHOCK PHOTOS! Big Brother’s Holly and Bruce spotted outside hotel together

Just days after the Big Brother finale aired on Monday night, two of the most controversial contestants from the season have been sprung catching up outside of the Big Brother house.

Advertisement

Holly Young, 31, and 25-year-old Bruce Dunne were spotted outside of a hotel on the Gold Coast earlier this week.

It was an unexpected sight as the two housemates were involved in the two romantic relationships that developed in the house over the course of the season.

Holly began a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Colin Ridley in the first few days in the house, with the 21-year-old tradie declaring his love for the model when he was one of the final contestants to be evicted from the house on Monday night.

Holly and Bruce were spotted without the respective Big Brother love interests. Credit: Backgrid.

Advertisement

Holly was the nominated housemate with the most amount of points when she kissed Colin on the livestream during the first week in the house.

The move led some fans to believe that initiating the relationship with Colin was a strategic move on Holly’s behalf.

“Couples make it to the end [of Big Brother], smart move,” one viewer commented. “Holly’s playing the game,” added another, arguing that they were doubtful the pair would have a relationship outside the show.

The couple’s relationship only became more controversial as the season went on, with both their fellow housemates and Big Brother fans questioning whether the 31-year-old model should be dating a man 10 years younger than her.

Advertisement

Tensions continued to rise within the house when the other contestants, particularly Emily Dale and Coco Beeby, became uncomfortable with Holly and Colin’s constant public displays of affection and rocky relationship.

Meanwhile, Bruce became increasingly close to winner and single mum Coco during the final few weeks of the show.

After being crowned the winner of Big Brother’s breakthrough 2025 season on Monday and snapping up a whopping $135,000 in prize money, Coco told Woman’s Day she was looking forward to catching up with Bruce outside of the Big Brother house.

Bruce and Coco had a “slow burn” romance in the Big Brother house. Credit: Channel 10.

Advertisement

“Look, it was a very slow burn,” the former childcare worker told us. “Obviously, you got to see the ins and outs of being in a confined space of big emotions. Everyone combusted at some stage.”

“I think towards the end of that experience, Bruce’s true colours really shone, and that was what I found so endearing,” she explained.

“And I’m really looking forward to catching up with him on the outside without the cameras, without the audience, without the mics. And just, maybe having a surf, having a coffee and just getting to know each other a bit better.”

Bruce also told us he’s “very much” looking forward to spending time with Coco again.

Advertisement

“I’m hoping to see her this side, you know,” he said.

“First time out of the house, mics off, we can have a proper chat and hopefully get to know each other a bit more. I’m really looking forward to it to be honest.”

When asked whether there was a potential relationship on the horizon, Bruce was crystal clear.

“I don’t see why not,” he said. “I hope so, but until I have that chat, I’m not quite sure where her head’s at.”



Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.