Big Brother Australia 2026 confirmed: Mel Tracina returns as Channel 10 teases bigger season

Are you ready for another dose of Australia’s most iconic reality show, Big Brother?
The long-running classic has been confirmed for a new season in 2026, bringing us a whole host of new characters, challenges and diabolical antics from television’s friendliest oligarch, Big Brother.
The exciting news was confirmed by Channel 10 in a press release on Tuesday, promising the show will be “bigger than ever”.
“Expect even more twists, unexpected friendships, hilarity, tantrums, and maybe a showmance or two!” the release read.
“One thing’s for certain; Big Brother is watching… and we know you will be too!”
After smashing her first season hosting Big Brother out of the park, Mel Tracina will be returning for another round in 2026.
Last year, she wowed audiences with her quick wit, sense of humour and show-stopping fashion and we can’t wait to see her dazzle yet again.
While we don’t know much about the 2026 season just yet, we’ll make sure to keep you posted as more information rolls out.
You can watch the 2025 season of Big Brother on 10Play.