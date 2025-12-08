Who won Big Brother Australia 2025?

After weeks of fart-gate, couple drama, blindsides and serious twists from Big Brother himself, Big Brother Australia has finally come to an end in a nail biting grand finale, crowning Coco the winner of the 16th season!

The revived series has been a major success for 10, thanks largely to the return of the shows original DNA: a 24/7 live stream, the housemates being complete strangers of different ages, political views, and walks of life, with some controversial challenges sprinkled throughout – all taking place at the show’s original home of Dreamworld, Queensland.

@bigbrotherau Sneak Peek 🎉 A HUGE twist is about to be revealed in the Grand Finale 😱 don’t miss the most epic night of Big Brother Australia 2025 🔥 #BBAU | 7.30 Tonight on @Channel 10 | Watch and Live Stream 24/7 ♬ original sound – BigBrotherAU

While Allana, Bruce and Colin were eliminated (in that order) during the finale, it was Coco and Emily who made it to the final two.

But, in the end, it was Coco that Australia rallied around, the self-confessed bogan, thanks to her no-nonsense attitude and down-to-earth nature. She was also a housemate who stood firm and resisted Big Brother’s wild last-minute temptation of walking away with a $25,000 prize from the total prize pool just one day before the finale.

“It’s lifechanging,” Coco told Mel seconds before she found out she had become the winner of Big Brother Australia 2025.

“I just went in there, and I was myself. My whole life I have been myself and I was never accepted so to be accepted by all of you, thank you.”

Mum-of-three Coco has won Big Brother 2025! (Image: 10)

And as confetti rained down on Coco and they celebrated victory and taking home a cash prize of $135,000 after 30 days in Big Brother captivity, one thing became clear – Big Brother isn’t just back – it’s bigger than ever!

While Coco was the star of tonight’s show, there’s no denying how brilliant brand new host Mel Tracina has been throughout the season.

Mel stepped into one of the biggest gigs on Australian television with confidence and style, quickly becoming a fan favourite. Her warm, witty narration and cheeky live-cross banter helped re-establish the familiar tone of early-2000s Big Brother, while still giving the show a modern refresh. Fans praised her as the perfect new era host.

Speaking to TV WEEK at the beginning of the season, Mel revealed she was nervous but excited about taking over the reigns of one of reality televisions biggest international franchises.

“When you go to start a new job there’s always that element of nerves – I’d be foolish if I was telling you that I wasn’t nervous,” Mel, 36, said.

“But I’m also excited. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of adrenaline that’s going to kick in. Even though the idea of live TV is scary, it’s also fun. You don’t know what’s going to happen and the audience are all going to be watching at home with the same anticipation.”

Here’s to hoping we’ll see Big Brother Australia season two next year!

