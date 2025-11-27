Big Brother’s Coco on her secret health battle and losing her father

Big Brother‘s Coco Beeby has never pretended to be anything other than a straight-shooting, surf-loving mum-of-three – but there’s a whole lot more to her than viewers have heard so far.

Advertisement

For starters, this isn’t Coco’s first attempt at Big Brother fame. Just over a decade ago, at 19, she was a university student standing in the audition line.

“It’s something I want to do. I can’t wait, have a break from the kids,” Coco, now 30, told The Canberra Times during her 2014 audition.

“I think it would be a really great challenge for me to be away from the ocean for three months.”

Advertisement

Coco has weathered storms far tougher than anything Big Brother can throw at her, as she walked away from a broken marriage and an 11-year career in childcare to start afresh just before entering the house, and has battled health issues while grieving.

“I lost my dad five years ago, right after I was diagnosed with two tumours in my chest,” she tells TV WEEK.

“I got them removed and lost a rib from it.”

Coco has called it quits with Bruce! (Credit: 10)

Advertisement

Beyond her resilience, Coco’s lived a dozen lives already – professional surfer, hospitality worker, house painter, schoolteacher – and, remarkably, she’s one of 11 children.

“I loved having a big family growing up,” she says. “And now I have three kids – they’re my best mates.”

With grit, humour and a backstory that’s anything but ordinary, Coco is certainly making waves in the Big Brother house — especially after she refused to follow Bruce’s lead and break the rules of this week’s challenge.

@bigbrotherau Sneak Peek 🏨 It’s CHAOS at The Grand BB Hotel as guest demands increase and staff can’t stop arguing 😬 Will they throw in the towel before their shift ends? 👀 #BBAU | 7.30 Tonight on @Channel 10 | Watch + Live Stream 24/7 ♬ original sound – BigBrotherAU

Advertisement

Another stand out moment in the house was when she called a housemate meeting to address some unintentionally mean comments made about Emily by Holly.

“We are all equals,” Coco said to the housemates. “It makes me sad, it makes me really sad.”

Coco was praised by the public for the way she stood up for what she believed in.

Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and Sunday’s at 7pm on 10.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.