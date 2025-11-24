Big Brother’s Jane opens up on eviction, age gap struggles and her stand against farts

Despite being voted into the Big Brother house by the Australian public, Jane was the second person to be evicted from the house.

But while the 67-year-old’s time on the show was short, she certainly made an impact.

Jane first entered the house with a challenge from Big Brother to hide for 90 seconds without being seen or risk being automatically up for nominations. Sadly for Jane, she was spotted and spent basically her whole time in the house up for eviction. For Jane, the ever-looming threat of eviction was hard to contend with.

“I don’t think the others really understood that,” Jane admits to TV WEEK.

Jane was the second housemate evicted from the Big Brother house. (Image: Big Brother / Channel 10)

In the house, Jane found it difficult to adjust. While there were little things like only eating three square, healthy meals a day (“my skin has never looked better!”), she really felt the distance of the 20+ age gap between her and the other housemates.

“Although I have grandchildren and sons their age, the age gap is difficult,” she admits.

While Jane eventually settled in, she did struggle to connect with the others in the house.

At first, Jane butted heads with the house’s ‘it-couple’ Holly and Colin after she’d had enough of hearing them smooch in the bedroom. To her, they were crossing the boundaries of a show intended to be family friendly.

“I thought, if I’m going to be in here for a while and they’re all paired up, I should say something,” she explained. “If they’re doing it around me, then my family would know how uncomfortable that would make me if people were pairing up around me. It’s a family show.”

Jane found herself in another big drama when Jane took aside Bruce, Colin and Vinnie — a group she refers to as “the bruvs” — for farting too much in the house. She says that from the moment she started unpacking her backs, the toots began and never stopped.

“Colin came running into the room as I was unpacking. He did a somersault, and as he went over my head, he farted and landed — and it stank!” she shared.

“And everybody’s laughing, and I’m like whoa. And then my bed was next to three boys in a row, and it stank! It stank and they think it’s funny.”

Eventually, the gaseous emissions were so bad that Jane felt that she needed to take the boys aside to have a serious chat. While some people online felt that Jane overreacted, Jane said that she’d asked them to stop farting around her multiple times.

“I was just saying, ‘listen to what I’m saying, please don’t fart around me. Go somewhere else, go sit outside. I just don’t want to have it around me,” Jane said.

“I’m sure all the people on the outside looking in are thinking ‘”‘oh what is she going on about?’ but they stank!”

Jane truly put her foot down. (Image: Big Brother / Instagram)

Ultimately, Jane wouldn’t trade her Big Brother experience with anything — even with all the farts.

“It was a great experience. The production people are fabulous and I just love Big Brother,” she raves.

“When I was struggling, I’d go in and have a chat with Big Brother and leave feeling on top of the world. He was fantastic and they really care for you. The whole show really cares.”

Big Brother airs on Monday To Friday At 7.30pm, Sundays At 7pm. Or, you can watch the livestream 24/7 On 10.

